Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins were among 90 players selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the top defensive player in college football.
Perkins, a junior, recorded 13.5 tackles for lost yardage and six sacks last season en route to second-team All-Big 12 honors. Against Baylor, he had three sacks.
Harvell-Peel was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2019 after producing 71 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and a sack.
A junior from Hominy, Collins totaled 97 tackles including eight TFLs, two sacks and two pass breakups last season. He was a second-team American Athletic Conference selection.