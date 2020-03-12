The Big 12 Conference and the American Athletic Conference have canceled their basketball tournaments, as have other leagues, it was announced Thursday, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
All Power 5 conferences, Big Ten, AAC, SEC and Pac-12, have called off their conferences tournaments.
Also announcing tournament cancellations were the Atlantic 10, Conference USA, WAC and the MAC. The Ivy League announced Tuesday it would not play its four-team tournament.
The Big East initially continued play Thursday before calling games off.
The Oral Roberts men’s basketball season is over.
ORU coach Paul Mills tweeted Thursday morning that the team rejected an invitation to play in a postseason tournament because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
A university official said the invitation was for the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), which is hosted on campus sites.
“Although we have been invited to participate in the postseason, it is in the best interest of our university and players to not pursue postseason in an abundance of caution given the current situation with COVID-19,” Mills said in the tweet. “Grateful for all the support this season.”
ORU lost to eventual Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State in its conference tournament semifinals Sunday, finishing the Golden Eagles’ season at 17-14 — their first winning season since 2014-15.
The Big 12 played two games Wednesday and had four scheduled today inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Cowboys, who defeated Iowa State on Wednesday, were scheduled to play top-seeded Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Oklahoma was set to play west Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday.
"We (canceled the tournament) for a variety of reasons and we did it in consultation with a wide array of folks whose opinions we respect and wanted to coordinate with," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at a press conference in Kansas City.
TU was scheduled to open AAC play Friday in Fort Worth against today's Memphis-East Carolina winner.
“The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”
The University of Tulsa was the tournament’s No. 3 seed after finishing in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the shared regular-season championship.
The Big Ten and SEC have also canceled their conference tournaments.
The Big 12 also announced its upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships would be canceled. The SEC said it was suspending competition until March 30 and the Pac-12 announced all conference sporting events are canceled indefinitely.
Beyond basketball, the United Soccer League, which FC Tulsa is a member of, announced Thursday that it’s suspending its season for at least 30 days because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in the press release. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”
The press release went on to say, “When appropriate, the league will provide additional updates on the continuation of the 2020 Championship season and very much appreciates the continued support of USL Championship fans across the country.”
FC Tulsa was scheduled to have its first home game since undergoing new ownership and a rebrand at 7 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance.
The ACC women's tournament was played last week with UConn defeating Temple. The Big 12 men and women were to be played this weekend in Kansas City with the women playing at Municipal Auditorium.
The cancellations come less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Wednesday's Utah-Oklahoma City game at Chesapeake Arena was called off moments before it was set to start.
World sports writers Kelly Hines, Frank Bonner and Dekota Gregory contributed to this story
