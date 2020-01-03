Sean Gleeson

According to a tweet by Brett McMurphy of The Stadium, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has agreed to a three-year deal to be the Rutgers offensive coordinator.

Gleeson just finished his first year as OSU’s offensive coordinator and coached an offense that had the nation’s leading rusher in running back Chuba Hubbard. Gleeson coached at Princeton before joining the Cowboys.

Gleeson grew up in New Jersey and joining the Rutgers coaching staff will put him back on the East Coast. The Cowboys finished with an 8-5 record and Gleeson had to coach his offense through significant injuries that included a season-ending injury to last year’s Biletnikoff Award finalist in Tylan Wallace.

