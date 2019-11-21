Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the final two regular season games after The Oklahoman confirmed reports of having surgery on his thumb following an injury suffered in the 31-13 win against Kansas last week.
The freshman quarterback was pulled in the third quarter after hurting his thumb earlier in the game. OSU coach Mike Gundy said it was just a precaution but reports of his surgery suggest the injury was more serious.
Back-up quarterback Dru Brown will be the OSU starting quarterback in Sanders’ absence. Brown threw for 70 yards and a touchdown against Kansas. The Hawaii graduate transfer has completed 13 of his 18 passes this season for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
He was a team captain against Kansas but the Cowboys game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against West Virginia would be his first start of the season.