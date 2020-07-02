Oklahoma State offensive lineman Dylan Galloway is walking away from football after receiving his degree, according to a SI Sports Report.
It was reported that Galloway sent a text message to SI Sports Report saying, “I was getting hurt so much and I felt like all of my injuries were piling up to where they were effecting me too much on and off the field.”
Galloway played in 10 games last season and started at left tackle in nine of them. He missed three games because of an injury but played a pivotal role in helping All-America running back Chuba Hubbard lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Dickey’s offensive line just got even younger after losing one of his veteran players in Galloway.
