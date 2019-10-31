The status of Oklahoma State star Tylan Wallace is uncertain for Saturday’s TCU-OSU football game.
The Cowboys’ most frequently targeted and accomplished receiver sustained a non-contact practice knee injury on Wednesday, The Oklahoman reported.
The nature and severity of the injury is not known. It was reported that Wallace, a junior from Fort Worth, Texas, underwent an MRI on Thursday and will be examined again on Friday.
The Oklahoma State media relations department was asked about the Wallace situation but would not provide information. On the subject of player injuries, coach Mike Gundy is notoriously guarded.
Having prevailed 34-27 at Iowa State last week, the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) are matched with TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater. The Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) defeated Texas 37-27 last week.
Since the start of the 2018 season, Wallace has been the most productive receiver in major-college football. As a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season, he totaled 86 catches for 1,491 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. His eight-game totals this season are 53 receptions for 903 yards and eight TDs.
After collecting a pass 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage, Wallace scored on a 71-yard play at Iowa State. He stiff-armed two Cyclones defenders while sustaining a straight-line path near the sideline.
“It looked like something Dez (former Cowboys star Dez Bryant) would do back in the day,” Gundy said this week. “It’s about as good of a play as I’ve seen in a long time.”
This season, Wallace has more than twice as many catches as OSU’s No. 2 receiver, Dillon Stoner, who has 25.
Regardless of the outcome of the additional medical exam on Friday, it is not expected that OSU would make an announcement of any sort. Unless the information is leaked from within the football program, Cowboys fans probably won’t know Wallace’s status until the pregame warmup Saturday.