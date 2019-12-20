According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State receivers and associate head coach Kasey Dunn is leaving Stillwater after nearly a decade on the Cowboys coaching staff to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV.
The Rebels recently hired former Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as their new head coach and now Dunn will be joining Arroyo on the UNLV staff.
According to Pokes Report on Sports Illustrated, Dunn will still coach in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27.
Dunn was the longest-tenured assistant coach on the OSU staff after joining the Cowboys in 2011 as a receivers coach in 2011 and held the associate head coach position starting this year. Dunn was named as the 2017 national wide receivers coach of the year by 247Sports and FootballScoop.
Dunn coached former OSU receivers James Washington and Justin Blackmon to Biletnikoff awards and current Cowboys receiver, Tylan Wallace, to become a 2018 Biletnikoff finalist. Wallace was on his way to another Biletnikoff campaign before his season-ending knee injury.
The Cowboys have ranked in the nation’s top-10 in passing offense in six of Dunn’s previous eight years at OSU. He has coached seven 1,000-yard receivers in the last eight years.