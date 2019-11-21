According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the final two games of the regular season after having surgery on his right thumb.
Dusty Dvoracek, of ESPN and The Sports Animal Network, first reported the news on Twitter.
The Oklahoman later posted a story, reporting that it had confirmed the report.
Sanders injured his thumb during OSU’s 31-13 victory against Kansas last week.
The redshirt freshman quarterback was pulled in the third quarter after hurting his thumb earlier in the game. OSU coach Mike Gundy said then that it was just a precaution.
The Oklahoman reported that examinations Monday showed Sanders would require surgery.
Sanders is the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher, behind NCAA leader Chuba Hubbard, with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries. He has connected on 155-of-247 passes for 2,065 yards, 16 TDs and 11 interceptions.
Dru Brown would be the OSU starting quarterback in Sanders’ absence. After replacing Sanders, Brown passed for 70 yards and a touchdown against KU.
The Hawaii graduate transfer has completed 13-of-18 passes this season for 223 yards and three TDs.
Brown was a team captain against Kansas, but the Cowboys’ game at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will be his first start of the season.
Following this weekend, the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3) conclude the regular season by hosting Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) on Nov. 30, then will play a bowl game.