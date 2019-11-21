According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the final two games of the regular season after having surgery on his thumb.
Dusty Dvoracek, of ESPN and The Sports Animal Network, first reported the news on Twitter.
The Oklahoman later posted a story, reporting that they had confirmed the report.
Sanders hurt his thumb during OSU's 31-13 win against Kansas last week.
The freshman quarterback was pulled in the third quarter after hurting his thumb earlier in the game. OSU coach Mike Gundy said it was just a precaution.
The Oklahoman reported that examinations Monday proved Sanders would require surgery.
Dru Brown will be the OSU starting quarterback in Sanders’ absence. Brown threw for 70 yards and a touchdown against Kansas. The Hawaii graduate transfer has completed 13-of-18 passes this season for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
He was a team captain against Kansas but the Cowboys game at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Virginia (4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big 12) will be his first start of the season.
Following this weekend, the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3) conclude the regular season hosting Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) on Nov. 30 then will play a bowl game.