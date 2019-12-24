Former Oklahoma State coach Pat Jones reports that Rusty Hilger, who quarterbacked the first 10-win team in Cowboy history, has died in the Los Angeles area.
Hilger’s health had been in decline for several years, Jones said. An Oklahoma City native, Hilger was 57.
“Out of Oklahoma City Southeast, Rusty was the 30th player we took out of a class of 30,” Jones recalled. “I remember that we took a picture of him as a freshman, and he didn’t look good. He was tall and not very impressive physically.
“He really worked hard and got much better physically. He became a good quarterback for us.”
During the first half of OSU’s 1983 Bluebonnet Bowl meeting with Baylor, Hilger threw three touchdown passes. He took a blow to the head and did not play during the second half, and still was voted the game’s MVP as Oklahoma State prevailed 24-14.
“That game was Rusty’s coming-out party, pretty much,” Jones said.
In 1984, Oklahoma State was unranked during the preseason but zoomed to No. 13 after a season-opening, 45-3 statement win at Arizona State. By late November, the Cowboys were ranked No. 3 for a high-stakes Bedlam challenge at No. 2 Oklahoma. In effect, it was the Big Eight championship game.
As he released what would become a 77-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Lewis, Hilger was belted and bloodied by OU defensive tackle Tony Casillas. That TD gave OSU a 14-7 lead.
“I shouldn't even have been in the game (after that play),” Hilger told the Tulsa World in 2004. “I really cannot tell you what happened after I got hit. I'd like to watch the tape sometime."
As the Sooners rallied for a 24-14 victory and represented the Big Eight in the Orange Bowl, the Cowboys were matched with seventh-ranked South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. With 1:04 left to play, Hilger connected with tight end Barry Hanna for a 25-yard touchdown that gave OSU a 21-14 win.
With Jones as their first-year coach and Hilger as their fifth-year senior QB and a 59% passer, the 1984 Cowboys were seventh in the final Associated Press rankings, fifth in the coaches’ poll and closed with a 10-2 record. It was the first 10-win season in program history.
“Rusty developed more arm talent than we would have expected from him,” Jones said. “He developed a quick release.”
In the 1985 NFL draft, Hilger was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Raiders. After spending three seasons with the Raiders, he made nine starts for the 1988 Detroit Lions. In 1991, he was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster.
Hilger is 10th all-time at OSU in career passing yards.