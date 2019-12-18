Today is the early signing day for the 2020 football class and as of 8:30 a.m. Oklahoma State has most of its class signed.
Bixby’s Brennan Presley didn’t waste much time signing with the Cowboys. Presley signed with OSU as an athlete after playing receiver and cornerback and helping Bixby win the 6AII state title. Presley was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Oklahoma. His Spartan teammate Jordan Reagan, a three-star recruit, also signed.
The Cowboys got three additions to their offensive line when Trent Pullen from Waco, Texas, Eli Russ from Ardmore and Monroe Mills from Columbia, Missouri, signed their national letters of intent. Cade Bennett from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the fourth offensive lineman who is expected to sign today.
The other offensive addition was tight end Quinton Stewart out of Salina, Kansas.
Linebacker Cole Thompson from Norman signed Wednesday morning as did defensive tackle Grant Mahon from Denton, Texas and defensive end Tyren Irby. Irby played two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College before getting his shot at a Power 5 Conference.
Bishop Kelley defensive back Zach Middleton sent in his letter before 9 a.m.
According to 247Sports, the Cowboys 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 40 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 Conference. Last year’s class had a national ranking of 38 and No. 5 in the Big 12.
OSU is still waiting on a letter from four-star quarterback commit Shane Illingworth from Norco, California, who has been committed sign May.
WR/RB Rashod Owens
Height/Weight: 6-0, 184 pounds Hometown/School: San Antonio (Roosevelt High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); NR (Rivals) Fast fact: A late addition, committed two nights before signing day. Immediate impact: Could play receiver or running back. OSU will need another running back if Chuba Hubbard enters the NFL draft. Verbal commitment: Dec. 16 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @luxury_owens12
S Nick Session
Height/Weight: 6-0, 184 pounds Hometown/School: Salt Lake City, Utah (East High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Another football athlete who runs track. Runs the 100 and is on his team’s 4x100 relay team. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have some young talent at safety which will give Session the time he needs to learn the system. Verbal commitment: Nov. 25 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @NicKsession_
DE Tyren Irby
Height/Weight: 6-3, 235 pounds Hometown/School: Northwest Mississippi Community College (Senatobia, Mississippi) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Played for Northwest Mississippi Community College for two years. Immediate impact: Brings maturity and experience versus someone fresh out of high school. Verbal commitment: Oct. 14, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @TyrenIrby9
WR Matt Polk
Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 pounds Hometown/School: Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Caught 28 passes for 634 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this season. Immediate impact: The Cowboys are losing Jordan McCray and could possibly lose Tylan Wallace to the draft. They are going to need some young talented receivers to fill those roster spots. Verbal commitment: Oct. 1, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @mattpolk_
OT Monroe Mills
Height/Weight: 6-7, 291 pounds Hometown/School: Columbia, Missouri (Father Tolton High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Tore an ACL in August, less than a week after committing to OSU, and missed his senior season. Immediate impact: Should have enough time to fully recover from his ACL injury by the time the Cowboys will need him. Verbal commitment: Aug. 2, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @RoeMillsfootbal
ATH Brennan Presley
Height/Weight: 5-7, 160 pounds Hometown/School: Bixby (Bixby High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals)
Fast fact: Presley isn’t the only top athlete in his family. His older sister, Brandee, runs track Ole Miss and won the 100 at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships setting an Ole Miss school record. Brother Braylin is also a Bixby standout football player.
Immediate impact: A top-notch athlete who can play both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see how the OSU coaching staff chooses to use him. Verbal commitment: July 15, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @bprezzle
DB Korie Black
Height/Weight: 6-1, 160 pounds Hometown/School: Waco, Texas (Connally High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Father was a defensive back at Kansas State. Immediate impact: Could help provide depth to a secondary that ended the year strong, but will be losing starting cornerback A.J. Green. Verbal commitment: June 22, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @Mightyy_K2
TE Quinton Stewart
Height/Weight: 6-4, 235 pounds Hometown/School: Salina, Kansas (Salina Central) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: A couple of schools recruited him as a defensive end. Immediate impact: Jelani Woods is the primary Cowboy back but there could be opportunities for Stewart with Grayson Boomer entering the transfer portal. Verbal commitment: June 18, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @quintonstew19
CB Jordan Reagan
Height/Weight: 6-2, 178 pounds Hometown/School: Bixby, Oklahoma Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Will continue to share the field with his Bixby teammate Brennan Presley at OSU. Immediate impact: OSU is losing A.J. Green this year and Rodarius Williams after next season. The Cowboys will need some young defensive backs to fill those roles. Verbal commitment: June 18, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @projordan30
ILB Jeff Roberson
Height/Weight: 6-2, 215 pounds Hometown/School: Choctaw, Oklahoma Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports), 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Jeff is the younger brother of offensive lineman Logan Roberson who originally went to Oklahoma before transferring. Immediate impact: The Cowboys were stretched thin at linebacker to start the season. Adding some depth will be good for OSU. Verbal commitment: June 7, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @j_roberson22
OT Cade Bennett
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 pounds Hometown/School: Scottsdale, Arizona (Notre Dame Preparatory) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Started all four years in high school. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have grabbed several offensive linemen in preparation for the future and Bennett could be a significant piece to that. Verbal commitment: June 2, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @cadealanbennett
QB Shane Illingworth *
Height/Weight: 6-5, 220 pounds Hometown/School: Norco, California Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: The only four-star recruit currently committed. Immediate impact: Will have time to learn the system with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders being the current starter. Verbal commitment: May 15, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @shane_wayne0411
S Zach Middleton
Height/Weight: 5-9, 182 pounds Hometown/School: Tulsa (Bishop Kelley High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports), 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: A two-sport athlete who qualified for state in track in the 100 and 200 last year. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have talented safeties in Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel for Middleton to learn from. Verbal commitment: May 3, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @zach_midd_5
OG Trent Pullen
Height/Weight: 6-2, 271 pounds Hometown/School: Waco, Texas (Connally High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: Was the first offensive line commit for first-year offensive line coach Charlie Dickey. Immediate impact: The Cowboys had to do a lot of shifting positions at the O-line because of injuries this year. Pullen could be the type of lineman who can be moved around if needed. Verbal commitment: April 23, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @Tpullen_59
ILB Cole Thompson
Height/Weight: 6-2, 210 pounds Hometown/School: Norman (Norman High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Missed his sophomore season after transferring from Putnam City West. Immediate impact: Linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez will be entering their senior seasons next year and the Cowboys will need to start grooming some young linebackers. Verbal commitment: April 3, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @cole_thompson11
DT Grant Mahon
Height/Weight: 6-4, 260 pounds Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Guyer High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Was OSU’s first defensive line commit of the 2020 class and is one of two on the D-line to have verbally committed. Immediate impact: The Cowboys gave multiple young guys playing time on the defensive line this year, including true freshman Trace Ford. OSU could do the same next year. Verbal commitment: July 29, 2018 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @GrantMahon1
CB Jabbar Muhammad *
Height/Weight: 5-9, 163 pounds Hometown/School: DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Was named the defensive backs MVP at “The Opening” camp held in Dallas in March. He won the award over three four-star defensive backs. Immediate impact: Could be a big piece to the future of OSU’s secondary that is losing one of its top cornerbacks. Verbal commitment: April 30, 2018 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @jabbar7_
OG Eli Russ
Height/Weight: 6-5, 305 pounds Hometown/School: Ardmore (Plainview High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Verbal commitment: April 28, 2018 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @eli_russ77
