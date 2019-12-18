Muskogee vs Bixby

Bixby wide receiver/defensive back Brennan Presley (left) is expected to sign with Oklahoma State on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World, file

 Ian Maule

Today is the early signing day for the 2020 football class and as of 8:30 a.m. Oklahoma State has most of its class signed.

Bixby’s Brennan Presley didn’t waste much time signing with the Cowboys. Presley signed with OSU as an athlete after playing receiver and cornerback and helping Bixby win the 6AII state title. Presley was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Oklahoma. His Spartan teammate Jordan Reagan, a three-star recruit, also signed.

The Cowboys got three additions to their offensive line when Trent Pullen from Waco, Texas, Eli Russ from Ardmore and Monroe Mills from Columbia, Missouri, signed their national letters of intent. Cade Bennett from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the fourth offensive lineman who is expected to sign today.

The other offensive addition was tight end Quinton Stewart out of Salina, Kansas.

Linebacker Cole Thompson from Norman signed Wednesday morning as did defensive tackle Grant Mahon from Denton, Texas and defensive end Tyren Irby. Irby played two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College before getting his shot at a Power 5 Conference.

Bishop Kelley defensive back Zach Middleton sent in his letter before 9 a.m.

According to 247Sports, the Cowboys 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 40 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 Conference. Last year’s class had a national ranking of 38 and No. 5 in the Big 12.

OSU is still waiting on a letter from four-star quarterback commit Shane Illingworth from Norco, California, who has been committed sign May.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387