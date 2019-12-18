Today is the early signing day for the 2020 football class and as of 8:30 a.m. Oklahoma State has most of its class signed.
Bixby’s Brennan Presley didn’t waste much time signing with the Cowboys. Presley signed with OSU as an athlete after playing receiver and cornerback and helping Bixby win the 6AII state title. Presley was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Oklahoma. His Spartan teammate Jordan Reagan, a three-star recruit, also signed.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday that Presley will play receiver at OSU and later added that Presley will be involved in the return game.
Four-star quarterback commit Shane Illingworth from Norco, California, a commitment sign May, also signed. Gundy said Illingworth will be a December enrollee.
"His best years are ahead of him," Gundy said of Illingworth.
The Cowboys got three additions to their offensive line when Trent Pullen from Waco, Texas, Eli Russ from Ardmore and Monroe Mills from Columbia, Missouri, signed their national letters of intent. Cade Bennett from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the fourth offensive lineman who is expected to sign today.
Gundy said Russ will be a December enrollee.
The other offensive addition was tight end Quinton Stewart out of Salina, Kansas. He's expected to be a Cowboy back, a position where the Cowboys recently lost Grayson Boomer, who entered the transfer portal.
Linebacker Cole Thompson from Norman signed Wednesday morning as did defensive tackle Grant Mahon from Denton, Texas and defensive end Tyren Irby. Irby played two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College before getting his shot at a Power 5 Conference.
Bishop Kelley defensive back Zach Middleton sent in his letter before 9 a.m.
"I'm excited about what they bring to the table," Gundy said about OSU's class. "Can't wait to get them here and get them started."
Gundy added Wednesday that OSU has a few spots open and could add players later.
According to 247Sports, the Cowboys 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 40 in the country and No. 5 in the Big 12 Conference.
WR Rashod Owens
S Nick Session
DE Tyren Irby
WR Matt Polk
OT Monroe Mills
ATH Brennan Presley
DB Korie Black
TE Quinton Stewart
CB Jordan Reagan
ILB Jeff Roberson
OT Cade Bennett
QB Shane Illingworth
S Zach Middleton
OG Trent Pullen
ILB Cole Thompson
DT Grant Mahon
CB Jabbar Muhammad *
OG Eli Russ
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387