What happened Wednesday

Oklahoma State signed 18 players. Seventeen had verbally committed to the Cowboys before signing day. Provo (Utah) High School’s Mason Cobb announced and signed Wednesday morning. The Cowboys loaded up on offensive linemen (four) in the same year it will be losing two of its top linemen in seniors Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes. OSU signed more athletes from the state of Oklahoma (six) than from Texas (four) for what OSU coach Mike Gundy believes is the first time in his tenure.

What’s to come

Waiting on Jabbar Muhummad and possible others. Muhammad from DeSoto, Texas, has already verbally committed to OSU but didn’t sign his letter of intent Wednesday. Gundy also said there are a few spots still open, and the Cowboys are still pursuing some athletes who have decided to make their decision in February.

Headliner

Shane Illingworth, quarterback: Illingworth is the only four-star who signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday. The 6-6, 225-pound athlete threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns with just two interceptions at Norco (California) High School.

Sleeper

Tyren Irby, Northwest Mississippi Community College: Oklahoma State was the only Power 5 school to offer Irby a scholarship with his other offers coming from Liberty and UAB. Irby’s experience at Northwestern Mississippi may serve him well on a young OSU defensive line.

Immediate Impact

Brennan Presley, Bixby: Presley showed he could do it all at Bixby High School, but his talents will be focused at the receiver position, and Gundy said he, along with Bishop Kelley’s Zach Middleton, will be used in the return game. Presley’s most immediate impact could be returning kicks on special teams.

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387