What happened Wednesday
Oklahoma State signed 18 players. Seventeen had verbally committed to the Cowboys before signing day. Provo (Utah) High School’s Mason Cobb announced and signed Wednesday morning. The Cowboys loaded up on offensive linemen (four) in the same year it will be losing two of its top linemen in seniors Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes. OSU signed more athletes from the state of Oklahoma (six) than from Texas (four) for what OSU coach Mike Gundy believes is the first time in his tenure.
What’s to come
Waiting on Jabbar Muhummad and possible others. Muhammad from DeSoto, Texas, has already verbally committed to OSU but didn’t sign his letter of intent Wednesday. Gundy also said there are a few spots still open, and the Cowboys are still pursuing some athletes who have decided to make their decision in February.
Headliner
Shane Illingworth, quarterback: Illingworth is the only four-star who signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday. The 6-6, 225-pound athlete threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns with just two interceptions at Norco (California) High School. Sleeper
Tyren Irby, Northwest Mississippi Community College: Oklahoma State was the only Power 5 school to offer Irby a scholarship with his other offers coming from Liberty and UAB. Irby’s experience at Northwestern Mississippi may serve him well on a young OSU defensive line. Immediate Impact Brennan Presley, Bixby: Presley showed he could do it all at Bixby High School, but his talents will be focused at the receiver position, and Gundy said he, along with Bishop Kelley’s Zach Middleton, will be used in the return game. Presley’s most immediate impact could be returning kicks on special teams.
WR Rashod Owens
Height/Weight: 6-3, 195 pounds Hometown/School: San Antonio (Roosevelt High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); NR (Rivals) Fast fact: A late addition, committed two nights before signing day. Immediate impact: A versatile athlete, Mike Gundy said Wednesday that Owens will play receiver at OSU.
Twitter handle: @luxury_owens12
S Nick Session
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 pounds Hometown/School: Salt Lake City, Utah (East High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Another football athlete who runs track. Runs the 100 and is on his team’s 4x100 relay team. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have some young talent at safety which will give Session the time he needs to learn the system. Verbal commitment: Nov. 25 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @NicKsession_
DE Tyren Irby
Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds Hometown/School: Lake Cormorant, Mississippi (Northwest Mississippi Community College) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Played for Northwest Mississippi Community College for two years. Immediate impact: Brings maturity and experience versus someone fresh out of high school.
Twitter handle: @TyrenIrby9
Tulsa World File photo
WR Matt Polk
Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 pounds Hometown/School: Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Caught 28 passes for 634 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this season. Immediate impact: The Cowboys are losing Jordan McCray and could possibly lose Tylan Wallace to the draft. They are going to need some young talented receivers to fill those roster spots. Verbal commitment: Oct. 1, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @mattpolk_
Tulsa World File photo
OT Monroe Mills
Height/Weight: 6-7, 295 pounds Hometown/School: Columbia, Missouri (Father Tolton High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Tore an ACL in August, less than a week after committing to OSU, and missed his senior season. Immediate impact: Should have enough time to fully recover from his ACL injury by the time the Cowboys will need him.
Twitter handle: @RoeMillsfootbal
COURTESY/Steve Long
ATH Brennan Presley
Height/Weight: 5-9, 165 pounds Hometown/School: Bixby (Bixby High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Presley isn’t the only top athlete in his family. His older sister, Brandee, runs track Ole Miss and won the 100 at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships setting an Ole Miss school record. Brother Braylin is also a Bixby standout football player. Immediate impact: A top-notch athlete who can play both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see how the OSU coaching staff chooses to use him.
Twitter handle: @bprezzle
Megan Ross
DB Korie Black
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 pounds Hometown/School: Waco, Texas (Connally High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Father was a defensive back at Kansas State. Immediate impact: Could help provide depth to a secondary that ended the year strong, but will be losing starting cornerback A.J. Green.
Twitter handle: @Mightyy_K2
Photo by ERNESTO GARVIA/Waco Tribune Herald
TE Quinton Stewart
Height/Weight: 6-4, 230 pounds Hometown/School: Salina, Kansas (Salina Central) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: A couple of schools recruited him as a defensive end. Immediate impact: Jelani Woods is the primary Cowboy back but there could be opportunities for Stewart with Grayson Boomer entering the transfer portal. Verbal commitment: June 18, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @quintonstew19
AARON ANDERS/Salina Journal
CB Jordan Reagan
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 pounds Hometown/School: Okmulgee (Bixby High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Will continue to share the field with his Bixby teammate Brennan Presley at OSU. Immediate impact: OSU is losing A.J. Green this year and Rodarius Williams after next season. The Cowboys will need some young defensive backs to fill those roles. Verbal commitment: June 18, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @projordan30
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
ILB Jeff Roberson
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 pounds Hometown/School: Harrah (Choctaw High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports), 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Jeff is the younger brother of offensive lineman Logan Roberson who originally went to Oklahoma before transferring. Immediate impact: The Cowboys were stretched thin at linebacker to start the season. Adding some depth will be good for OSU.
Twitter handle: @j_roberson22
Photo via The Oklahoman
OT Cade Bennett
Height/Weight: 6-4, 290 pounds Hometown/School: Scottsdale, Arizona (Notre Dame Preparatory) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Started all four years in high school. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have grabbed several offensive linemen in preparation for the future and Bennett could be a significant piece to that. Verbal commitment: June 2, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @cadealanbennett
Photo by ELI IMADALI/Arizona Republic
QB Shane Illingworth
Height/Weight: 6-6, 225 pounds Hometown/School: Norco (California) High School Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: The only four-star recruit currently committed. Immediate impact: Will have time to learn the system with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders being the current starter.
Twitter handle: @shane_wayne0411
Tulsa World File photo
S Zach Middleton
Height/Weight: 5-9, 190 pounds Hometown/School: Tulsa (Bishop Kelley High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports), 2 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: A two-sport athlete who qualified for state in track in the 100 and 200 last year. Immediate impact: The Cowboys have talented safeties in Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel for Middleton to learn from.
Twitter handle: @zach_midd_5
BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OG Trent Pullen
Height/Weight: 6-4, 275 pounds Hometown/School: Waco, Texas (Connally High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: Was the first offensive line commit for first-year offensive line coach Charlie Dickey. Immediate impact: The Cowboys had to do a lot of shifting positions at the O-line because of injuries this year. Pullen could be the type of lineman who can be moved around if needed.
Twitter handle: @Tpullen_59
ROD AYDELOTTE/Waco Tribune Herald
LB Cole Thompson
Height/Weight: 6-2, 210 pounds Hometown/School: Norman (Norman High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Missed his sophomore season after transferring from Putnam City West. Immediate impact: Linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez will be entering their senior seasons next year and the Cowboys will need to start grooming some young linebackers.
Twitter handle: @cole_thompson11
BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
DT Grant Mahon
Height/Weight: 6-4, 265 pounds Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Guyer High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Was OSU’s first defensive line commit of the 2020 class and is one of two on the D-line to have verbally committed. Immediate impact: The Cowboys gave multiple young guys playing time on the defensive line this year, including true freshman Trace Ford. OSU could do the same next year.
Twitter handle: @GrantMahon1
JEFF WOO/Denton Record-Chronicle
OG Eli Russ
Height/Weight: 6-5, 305 pounds Hometown/School: Ardmore (Plainview High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals)
Twitter handle: @eli_russ77
Photo by SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
LB Mason Cobb
Height/Weight: 6-0, 225 pounds Hometown/School: Provo (Utah) High School Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Mason Cobb was Oklahoma State’s surprise signee having not committed until right before he signed on Wednesday. Immediate impact: Adding more depth at linebacker will help improve the Cowboys defense.
Twitter handle: @Cobb8Mason
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam