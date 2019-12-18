STILLWATER — Wednesday was the early signing period for the 2020 football recruiting class, and Oklahoma State added to its offensive line depth with four three-star recruits signing their national letters of intent.
This year’s offensive line helped pave the way for the country’s leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, to run for 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Cowboys are losing senior offensive linemen Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes to graduation, but they have continued to pick up young talent for future years.
“Overall this is like our fourth year in a row of a solid offensive line class,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said in Wednesday’s press conference. “We went years where we were struggling. Once we get out there in August, we’re going to have a number of offensive line guys and (strength and conditioning) coach (Rob) Glass is starting to churn them through the program. You’ll start to see the benefits of that probably within this year or the next year where you get young guys that are developed.”
Offensive lineman Eli Russ from Plainview High School in Ardmore, was the first member of the OSU 2020 class to commit to the Cowboys. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound athlete committed in April 2018, and Gundy said the staff is appreciative of Russ’ steady commitment to the program throughout his recruiting process.
“You still have young men that play games, for lack of a better term, which is part of it,” Gundy said of the recruitment process. “Then you have quality people like Eli Russ who has been committed to us for a long time. Everybody takes their shots at him and he stays with us.”
The other three offensive linemen signees were Monroe Mills from Columbia, Missouri, Trent Pullen from Waco, Texas, and Cade Bennett from Scottsdale, Arizona. Gundy said both Mills and Russ will be enrolling early.
Pullen is listed at 275 pounds, but Gundy said he weighed around 268 last week and expects his playing weight to be about 290. Mills is listed at 295 and Bennett is 290 pounds.
Gundy described Bennett as a soft-spoken individual, but said he is exactly what you’re looking for in an offensive lineman.
“When they flip the film on and turn it to where they get rolling in the game, he’s into it,” Gundy said. “He’s nasty and that’s the type of lineman you have to have. They’re hard to find nowadays.”
Seventeen of the 18 players who signed national letters of intent Wednesday were listed as three-star prospects by Rivals or 247Sports. Shane Illingworth, a 6-6, 225-pound quarterback out of California, was OSU’s only four-star signee.
Illingworth threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns for Norco High School, and Gundy described him as having a big arm with size and strength whose best years are ahead of him.
“Overall, I think this is a really, really good class like I do every year,” Gundy said. “I’m excited about what they bring to the table. They’ve been with us a long, long time and so I can’t wait to get them here and get them started.”
Joining Illingworth and the four offensive linemen in the 2020 class are three receivers, three defensive backs, three linebackers, two defensive linemen and a tight end. Bishop Kelley High School’s Zach Middleton signed as an athlete because of his versatility.
“He can run the ball, he can catch the ball, use him in the return game,” Gundy said of Middleton. “He can do a lot of things. He was a successful player on defense too as a safety.”
Gundy said both Middleton and Bixby’s Brennan Presley, who also signed Wednesday, should be used in the return game. Presley is another athlete who was used in a variety of ways in high school, but Gundy said Presley will be slotted as a receiver for the Cowboys.
Presley’s teammate, Jordan Reagan, signed as a cornerback. Oklahoma State signed six in-state prospects and four from Texas. Gundy said he thinks this is the first time he has signed more athletes from Oklahoma than Texas.
“We felt like the level of football in Oklahoma has gotten better and better and better,” Gundy said. “We went back and did a study on the players that we brought in from the state of Oklahoma compared to other states.”
“You really have to look at Texas one way, Oklahoma one way and then the rest of them. Per capita, if you build the formula that way, we’ve had a higher rate of success with Oklahoma kids than we’ve had any other state just based on total numbers.”
According to 247Sports, Oklahoma State’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 39 which is on par with last years’ No. 38 ranking. The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 Conference. Jabbar Muhammad from DeSoto, Texas, is committed to OSU but has yet to sign.
Linebacker Mason Cobb was a late commit for the Cowboys after holding his commitment until he signed Wednesday morning. The bulk of OSU’s recruiting concluded Wednesday, but the Cowboys could still have some open scholarships left.
“We still have a few spots that we could fill maybe over the next few months,” Gundy said. “It just depends on what’s out there, depends on positions a lot of different things. …There are a couple guys that we’ve been on for a long, long time that have chosen to make a decision in February, so when that happens we’ll continue to recruit them.”
A look at OSU's 2020 class
WR Rashod Owens
S Nick Session
DE Tyren Irby
WR Matt Polk
OT Monroe Mills
ATH Brennan Presley
DB Korie Black
TE Quinton Stewart
CB Jordan Reagan
ILB Jeff Roberson
OT Cade Bennett
QB Shane Illingworth
S Zach Middleton
OG Trent Pullen
ILB Cole Thompson
DT Grant Mahon
CB Jabbar Muhammad *
OG Eli Russ
