Tulsa picks up pair of run-rule wins
Tulsa pitchers allowed just three hits in two games and the Golden Hurricane racked up 19 hits in a pair of wins at the OSU/TU Invitational on Saturday at the Collins Family Softball Complex.
Samantha Pochop tossed a one-hitter in an 8-0 win against Drake, striking out 10.
Celyna Shaw hit three home runs for TU, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Kari Briggs and Sarah Briers also homered for TU.
In the nightcap, Chenise Delce tossed a two-hitter in a 9-1 win against Illinois-Chicago.
The top of the order set the table for TU, as Mikayla Whitten, Kyndal Pirtle and Alexis Perry combined to go 5-for-10. Whitten, Briggs and Briers each had two RBIs for TU (11-7).
The Hurricane host Louisville at noon Sunday.
OSU rallies for two wins
Kelly Maxwell tossed a six-hitter and No. 15 Oklahoma State rallied for a 2-1 win against Louisville in extra innings in the first game of the OSU/TU Invitational in Stillwater.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Sydney Pennington singled down the left-field line to score Raquel Dominguez with the game-winner. It was one of only three hits for the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls rallied twice late to top No. 10 Oregon 5-4 in the nightcap, scoring once in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game, and twice in the ninth after Oregon retook the lead in the top half.
Sand Springs’ Pennington came up clutch again, singling in the tying run in the ninth and scored the winning run on a single by Chelsea Alexander. OSU outhit Oregon 13-9. Carrie Eberle (7-1) picked up the win.
OSU hosts Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Oklahoma splits pair with North Texas
North Texas rallied from a 2-0 deficit and then held off No. 5 Oklahoma 4-3 in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman. The Sooners bounced back to defeat the Mean Green 15-8 in Game 2.
OU left nine runners on base in the opener. Grace Green and Lynnsie Elam each had two hits for OU.
In the nightcap, North Texas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, but OU batted around in the fourth, scoring six times to take a 9-5 lead.
Kinzie Hansen went 3-for-3 with two home4s, and Jocelyn Alo went 4-for-5 with a homer.