TU wins over Mercer
Tulsa’s Chenise Delce picked up her second win of the season on Saturday, striking out five in five innings and allowing one earned run as the Golden Hurricane defeated host Mercer at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia.
Delce also hit a home run in the first inning to give the Hurricane (3-0) the early lead. She has homered in all three games this season.
Tulsa (3-0) held a 2-1 lead heading into the top half of the seventh inning. With one out, Kylie Norwood singled, followed by another single from Tajiah Ellison. Two batters later, senior Alexis Perry homered to left field with two outs to extend Tulsa’s lead to 5-1.
Kassidy Scott struck out five in two innings of relief of Delce to pick up her first save of the season.
TU’s scheduled game against Eastern Kentucky later Saturday was canceled. The Hurricane will close out play in the tournament at 10:15 a.m. Sunday against Dayton.
Maxwell perfect for OSU in rout
Kelly Maxwell pitched a five-inning perfect game in her Oklahoma State debut, and the No. 13 Cowgirls tied a program high for runs in a 21-0 win over Florida A&M at the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Maxwell struck out five while retiring all 15 batters she faced for the seventh perfect game in OSU history and first since 2002.
At the plate, OSU scored once in the first inning, then added three in the second, five in the third, four in the fourth and eight more in the fifth.
Sydney Pennington, Michaela Richbourg and Kiley Naomi all hit their first home runs of the season. Richbourg and Naomi each drove in four runs, while Pennington had three RBIs.
In the second game, Taylor Pleasants hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift No. 11 LSU to a 3-2 win. Pennington hit her second home run of the day for OSU in the loss. Maxwell took the loss, giving up the one-out homer to Pleasants.
OSU (1-2) will play Florida A&M again at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to close out the tournament.
Sooners defeat GWU
Oklahoma scored four runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 5-2 win over George Washington in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Macy McAdoo got the win, pitching 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief. Grace Green had two hits and two RBIs for the Sooners, and Lynnsie Elam hit a home run.
OU played BYU late Saturday night.