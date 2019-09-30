Oklahoma shot a team score of 17-under 267 Monday to build a 15-shot lead entering the final round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational in North Plains, Oregon.
OU is at 537 through 36 holes at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, ahead of Wake Forest (552), Clemson (554) and Oklahoma State (558).
Oklahoma's Logan McAllister shot a 4-under 67 Monday and is at 132 total, one shot ahead of two players, including teammate Garett Reband. Oklahoma State's Brian Stark (136) is tied for seventh.
The final round is Tuesday.