OSU coach Eddie Sutton waves to the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena during a pep rally on March 28, 2004. The day before, John Lucas hit a late 3-pointer to propel OSU into the Final Four after a 64-62 win over St. Joseph's. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Former Oklahoma State basketball coaching legend Eddie Sutton, 81, is the subject of a documentary, “Eddie,” that’s in the pre-production and fundraising stages. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
For the seventh time as a finalist, Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton finally has achieved membership in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Attempts to speak with Sutton family members were unsuccessful, but a source indicated to the Tulsa World the 84-year-old former Oklahoma State coach was informed he will be included in the Naismith Class of 2020.
Since his retirement from college basketball, Sutton has been defined in part by two distinctions.
One is impressive: Sutton is among only four former major-college men’s basketball coaches to have recorded at least 800 victories. The others are Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp.
The other distinction was decidedly undesired: Within that group of coaches, Sutton had been the only one who hadn’t been rewarded with his sport’s ultimate individual prize — membership in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former OSU standout Bryant “Big Country” Reeves played on Sutton’s 1995 Final Four team. Reeves and other members of that team were honored alongside Sutton during halftime of the home game against Texas Tech on Feb. 15. Sutton, 84, was named a finalist one day before the celebration and a couple of the former players were asked about it before the game.
“I’ve had that feeling about seven times now that this is the year,” Reeves said at the celebration. “He should have been in the first go around.”
Reeves and other Sutton supporters will no longer have to ask will this year be the year. Although it took seven different finalists announcements before being inducted, Sutton’s name can finally be removed from the list of Hall of Fame snubs.
Suttons’ coaching resume consists of three Final Four appearances, taking OSU to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004 after advancing to the 1978 Final Four with Arkansas.
The legendary coach won 806 career games as a head coach and is a four-time National Coach of the Year. Sutton coached at OSU for 16 seasons and the Cowboys qualified for 13 NCAA Tournament berths during his tenure.
Many people surrounding college basketball feel Sutton’s induction is long overdue. This was Sutton’s seventh time being named a finalist after being denied entry into the Hall of Fame the previous six times.
Gallery: Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend
