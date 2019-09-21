Cowboy tennis duo wins Arkansas Futures
Juniors Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won the Arkansas Futures tennis tournament Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over Nick Chappell and Reese Stalder.
Vocel and Kellovsky fell behind early in the match, dropping the first set 1-6. However, the Cowboy duo rallied to win back-to-back sets (6-3, 13-11) to claim the title.
Saturday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green. Named Rod Barajas interim manager.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Brian Matusz. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Released OL Jeremy Vujnovich.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Released WR Chris Lacy. Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Jeremy Gregoire, Jonathon Martin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Giovanni Fiore, Kelly Klima and Nate Schnarr; D Jalen Smereck, Dane Birks and Cam Dineen; and Gs Merrick Madsen and Erik Kallgren to Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Kevin Bahl to Ottawa (OHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Callum Booth and Jeremy Helvig to Charlotte (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Alex Gallant, RW Jeremy McKenna, LW Mason Morelli and G Nick Schneider to Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned LW Michael Mersch and D Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Akil Thomas to Niagara (OHL). Loaned F Samuel Fagemo to Frolunda (Sweden).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Gabriel Fontaine, D Mason Geertsen, D Joey Keane and F Patrick Newell to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nick Lappin, D Joey LaLeggia and D Jake Dotchin to San Antonio (AHL).
Soccer
College: Men
Northeastern St. 1, Newman 0
College: Women
Oklahoma Baptist 1, West Texas A&M 0
Volleyball
College
Northern Kentucky def. Tulsa, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Oklahoma def. Southern Methodist, 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26)
Oklahoma City def. Texas Wesleyan, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-23)
Golf
Sanderson Farms Championship Scores
Saturday
At The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Sebastian Munoz 70-67-63 — 200
Carlos Ortiz 65-71-65 — 201
Byeong Hun An 66-66-70 — 202
Cameron Percy 65-70-68 — 203
Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-67 — 204
Sungjae Im 68-69-67 — 204
Harris English 65-71-68 — 204
J.T. Poston 64-70-70 — 204
George McNeill 67-67-70 — 204
Zach Johnson 67-71-68 — 206
Robert Streb 65-72-69 — 206
Scottie Scheffler 68-66-72 — 206
Cameron Tringale 70-68-69 — 207
Dylan Frittelli 71-69-67 — 207
Fabian Gomez 72-66-69 — 207
Charley Hoffman 73-64-70 — 207
Richy Werenski 69-68-70 — 207
Zack Sucher 69-69-70 — 208
Kevin Streelman 72-67-69 — 208
Bronson Burgoon 69-69-70 — 208
Lanto Griffin 71-67-70 — 208
Brian Harman 71-69-68 — 208
Garrett Osborn 70-67-71 — 208
David Hearn 68-73-67 — 208
Mark Anderson 67-71-71 — 209
Stewart Cink 72-66-71 — 209
Cameron Champ 68-72-69 — 209
Denny McCarthy 69-71-69 — 209
Russell Henley 70-70-69 — 209
Brandt Snedeker 69-69-71 — 209
Scott Brown 72-68-69 — 209
Adam Long 68-70-71 — 209
Scott Stallings 66-72-71 — 209
Peter Uihlein 71-69-69 — 209
Michael Gellerman 68-73-68 — 209
Tom Hoge 64-70-75 — 209
J.J. Spaun 71-70-68 — 209
Cameron Davis 68-70-72 — 210
Tommy Gainey 72-67-71 — 210
Vincent Whaley 69-71-70 — 210
Jamie Lovemark 69-69-72 — 210
Peter Malnati 70-70-70 — 210
Shawn Stefani 72-65-73 — 210
Adam Schenk 69-70-72 — 211
Emiliano Grillo 67-71-73 — 211
Robby Shelton 73-67-71 — 211
Bill Haas 70-71-70 — 211
Brian Gay 69-72-70 — 211
Brian Stuard 71-70-70 — 211
Aaron Wise 70-69-73 — 212
Xinjun Zhang 71-69-72 — 212
Jonathan Byrd 69-71-72 — 212
Si Woo Kim 69-68-75 — 212
Davis Riley 69-72-71 — 212
Chase Seiffert 69-69-75 — 213
Anirban Lahiri 69-70-74 — 213
Sam Burns 75-64-74 — 213
Sebastian Cappelen 70-68-75 — 213
Alex Cejka 68-70-75 — 213
Ben Crane 70-71-72 — 213
Patrick Rodgers 69-72-72 — 213
Roberto Castro 72-69-72 — 213
Bo Hoag 73-66-75 — 214
Daniel Chopra 69-71-74 — 214
Joaquin Niemann 68-73-73 — 214
Rafael Campos 72-67-76 — 215
Doc Redman 70-71-74 — 215
Ricky Barnes 72-69-75 — 216
PGA Tour Champions — Sanford International Scores
Saturday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage; 6,729; Par 70
Second Round
Ken Duke 69-65 — 134
Kirk Triplett 66-68 — 134
Paul Goydos 69-66 — 135
Steve Flesch 71-65 — 136
Marco Dawson 70-66 — 136
Colin Montgomerie 70-66 — 136
Bob Estes 70-66 — 136
Paul Broadhurst 67-69 — 136
Mark Walker 70-67 — 137
Jerry Kelly 70-67 — 137
Jeff Sluman 70-67 — 137
Tim Petrovic 70-67 — 137
Rocco Mediate 69-68 — 137
Esteban Toledo 72-66 — 138
Jay Haas 73-65 — 138
Scott McCarron 70-68 — 138
Stephen Ames 70-68 — 138
Tom Byrum 70-68 — 138
Wes Short, Jr. 69-69 — 138
Jesper Parnevik 69-69 — 138
Darren Clarke 69-69 — 138
Tom Gillis 67-71 — 138
David McKenzie 70-69 — 139
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-69 — 139
Tommy Tolles 69-70 — 139
Woody Austin 68-71 — 139
Scott Simpson 72-68 — 140
Duffy Waldorf 71-69 — 140
Retief Goosen 70-70 — 140
Fred Funk 74-66 — 140
Kent Jones 70-70 — 140
Tommy Armour III 71-70 — 141
David Toms 72-69 — 141
Michael Bradley 71-70 — 141
Doug Barron 73-68 — 141
Tom Lehman 70-71 — 141
Steve Jones 72-70 — 142
Jerry Smith 72-70 — 142
Stephen Leaney 71-71 — 142
Gene Sauers 72-70 — 142
Lee Janzen 71-71 — 142
John Huston 71-71 — 142
Vijay Singh 74-68 — 142
Ken Tanigawa 71-72 — 143
John Daly 72-71 — 143
Cliff Kresge 72-71 — 143
Mark Brooks 73-70 — 143
Skip Kendall 74-69 — 143
Michael Allen 74-69 — 143
Davis Love III 74-69 — 143
Bernhard Langer 75-68 — 143
Robert Gamez 69-74 — 143
David Frost 72-72 — 144
Dan Forsman 74-70 — 144
Joe Durant 75-69 — 144
Chris DiMarco 76-68 — 144
Doug Garwood 72-73 — 145
Brandt Jobe 72-73 — 145
Carlos Franco 74-71 — 145
Billy Mayfair 73-73 — 146
Mark Calcavecchia 73-73 — 146
Corey Pavin 74-72 — 146
Larry Mize 75-71 — 146
Todd Hamilton 71-76 — 147
Steve Pate 74-74 — 148
Shaun Micheel 76-72 — 148
Blaine McCallister 76-72 — 148
Tom Werkmeister 77-71 — 148
Gary Nicklaus 72-77 — 149
Glen Day 74-75 — 149
Greg Kraft 75-74 — 149
Sandy Lyle 76-73 — 149
Frank Lickliter II 78-71 — 149
Dudley Hart 76-74 — 150
Dennis Hendershott 80-72 — 152
John Harris 76-78 — 154
Dave Stockton, Jr. 84-80 — 164
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -111 at CINCINNATI +101
Washington -200 at MIAMI +180
at ATLANTA -210 San Fran +190
at MILWAUKEE -253 Pittsburgh +223
at CHICAGO -139 St. Louis +129
at LA DODGERS -355 Colorado +325
at SAN DIEGO -108 Arizona -102
American League
at NEW YORK -305 Toronto +275
at BALTIMORE -114 Seattle +104
at DETROIT -108 Chicago -102
at TAMPA BAY -169 Boston +159
at MINNESOTA -215 Kansas City +195
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
at OAKLAND -178 Texas +166
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -149 Philadelphia +139
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at GREEN BAY 8 7 (43) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA 8 5 (45½) Detroit
at KANSAS CITY 6½ 5½ (52) Baltimore
at BUFFALO 6½ 6 (44) Cincinnati
at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (47) Atlanta
at MINNESOTA 8 8½ (43½) Oakland
at NEW ENGLAND 18 21 (43) NY Jets
at DALLAS 20 22 (47) Miami
at TAMPA BAY 5½ 6 (48) NY Giants
at ARIZONA +3 2 (45) Carolina
at SEATTLE PK 4½ (44½) New Orleans
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48½) Houston
at SAN FRAN +1½ 6½ (43½) Pittsburgh
LA Rams 1½ 3½ (47½) at CLEVELAND
Monday
Chicago 5½ 4 (41) at WASHINGTON
BMW PGA Championship Leading Scores
Saturday
At Wentworth Golf Club (East Course)
Virginia Water, England
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72
Third Round
Danny Willett, England 68-65-68 — 201
Jon Rahm, Spain 66-67-68 — 201
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-67-69 — 204
Justin Rose, England 67-68-69 — 204
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-67-66 — 204
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-68-67 — 206
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-67 — 206
Patrick Reed, United States 70-70-67 — 207
Billy Horschel, United States 72-65-71 — 208
Paul Casey, England 68-69-71 — 208
Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-69-70 — 208
Andrew Putnam, United States 71-67-70 — 208
Andrew Johnston, England 69-70-69 — 208
Francesco Molinari, Italy 69-70-69 — 208
Henrik Stenson, Denmark 66-69-74 — 209
Paul Waring, England 70-71-68 — 209
Ross Fisher, England 70-73-66 — 209
Also
Alex Noren, Sweden 69-72-69 — 210
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-71-68 — 210
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 74-67-69 — 210
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 76-69-65 — 210
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-71-69 — 212
Matt Wallace, England 65-76-72 — 213
Julian Suri, United States 71-74-69 — 214
Tony Finau, United States 70-68-77 — 215
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-75-70 — 215
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 73-71-74 — 218
Ernie Els, South Africa 68-76-76 — 220
Ian Poulter, England 73-70-77 — 220
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-72-75 — 220
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GANew York Red Bulls II 17 7 5 56 66 34
Indy 17 6 5 56 41 21
Nashville 16 7 6 54 50 25
Tampa Bay 15 6 8 53 51 25
Pittsburgh 14 4 9 51 49 28
North Carolina 13 8 8 47 50 32
Louisville 13 7 8 47 39 30
Ottawa 11 8 9 42 40 34
Saint Louis 11 9 8 41 36 32
Birmingham 11 12 6 39 32 42
Charleston 8 9 11 35 33 39
Bethlehem Steel 8 14 6 30 43 54
Memphis 7 13 7 28 29 42
Atlanta 7 16 6 27 36 69
Charlotte 5 13 11 26 31 47
Loudoun 6 15 6 24 39 53
Hartford 6 19 4 22 40 69
Swope Park Rangers 4 16 7 19 32 61
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GAPhoenix 22 2 5 71 77 26
Fresno 15 5 8 53 51 31
Reno 16 9 5 53 66 49
Real Monarchs 12 9 7 43 59 46
Sacramento 13 11 4 43 42 31
Orange County 11 8 9 42 46 37
New Mexico 10 9 10 40 52 51
Austin 11 11 7 40 43 44
LA Galaxy II 10 9 10 40 48 55
San Antonio 10 11 8 38 49 43
Portland 10 11 8 38 56 54
OKC Energy 9 10 10 37 43 46
El Paso 9 9 9 36 31 30
Las Vegas 9 12 8 35 38 45
Rio Grande Valley 7 15 7 28 40 55
Tulsa 6 13 9 27 36 57
Colorado 6 18 5 23 26 56
Tacoma 5 19 5 20 31 78
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Friday, September 13 New York Red Bulls II 2, Charlotte 0Memphis 2, Loudoun 1Saint Louis 2, Birmingham 0Saturday, September 14 Real Monarchs 5, Portland 1Swope Park Rangers 1, North Carolina 0Louisville 1, Hartford 0Indy 2, Bethlehem Steel 1Pittsburgh 1, Charleston 0Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1, tieSan Antonio 3, OKC Energy 1New Mexico 3, Colorado 1Orange County 2, El Paso 0Las Vegas 3, Fresno 1Phoenix 4, LA Galaxy II 1Sunday, September 15 Sacramento 2, Rio Grande Valley 1Reno 2, Austin 1Tuesday, September 17 Nashville 1, Birmingham 0Real Monarchs 4, Tacoma 1Wednesday, September 18 Ottawa 1, Tampa Bay 0Bethlehem Steel 5, Loudoun 2Atlanta 3, Charleston 1Saint Louis 2, New York Red Bulls II 0Fresno 5, Rio Grande Valley 0Friday, September 20 Birmingham 1, Indy 0Reno 3, New Mexico 1Portland 6, Tacoma 3San Antonio 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tieSaturday, September 21 Swope Park Rangers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.Orange County at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Colorado at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.Phoenix at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 22 North Carolina at Charleston, 1 p.m.Hartford at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Las Vegas at Austin, 6 p.m.Sacramento at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.Tuesday, September 24 Pittsburgh at Memphis, 7 p.m.Wednesday, September 25 Indy at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.San Antonio at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Friday, September 27 Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, September 28 Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Louisville, 6 p.m.Ottawa at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Indy at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Nashville at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Las Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Memphis, 7 p.m.Orange County at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Atlanta at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Fresno at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at Reno, 8 p.m.Phoenix at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Tulsa at Tacoma, 9 p.m.El Paso at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 29 Austin at Portland, 3 p.m.Monday, September 30 Birmingham at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.Tuesday, October 1 Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, October 2 Indy at Ottawa, 6 p.m.Fresno at El Paso, 8 p.m.LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
College: Men
OLYMPIA FIELDS/FIGHTING ILLINI INVITATIONAL
At Olympia Fields, Ill.
Second Round
Team Scores
Team Scores
1. Baylor—283-281=564
2. Georgia Tech—278-287=565
3. Pepperdine—280-287=567
4. North Carolina—286-287=573
5. Illinois—287-289=576
10. Oklahoma State—295-285=580
Individual Leaders
1. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State 70- 67—137
2. Cooper Dossey, Baylor 68-70—138
T3. Jamie Li, Florida State 68-71—139
T3. William Mouw, Pepperdine 71-68—139
T3. Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech 69-70—139
T3. Cole Hammer, Texas 71-68—139
Oklahoma St. Individuals
1. Austin, Eckroat—70-67=137
T31. Brian Stark—73-72=145
T44. Rayhan Thomas—76-72=148
T58. Ferdinand Müller—76-74=150
T67. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen—72-79=151
T73. Aman Gupta—79-75=154
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
Buddy LaFortune Invitational
Overall Champions: Gordy Guest and Greg Wood
Augusta Flight: 1, Gordy Guest and Greg Wood 119; 2, Greg Hathaway and Chris Crawshaw 124.5; 3, Pete Moss and Bruce Humphrey 128.5; 4, Jon Hazel and Mike Phelps 129
Bethpage Black Flight: 1, Jack Carney and Tom Ritchie 129; 2, Gary Gravley and Trey Biggs 131; 3, John Shea and Brendan Monaghan 131.5; 4, Baldy Boyd and Floyd Morris 132
Pebble Beach Flight: 1, Kevin Brown and Steve Bertone 130; 2, Bruce Riddle and Mike Carter 134; 3, Mark Cochran and Kurt Ochsner 135; 4, Jerry Taylor and Steve Faurot 135
Royal Portrush Flight: 1, Bill Stokely and Ted Andress 128; 2, Rod Davis and Jim Hendrick 130; 3, John Cole and Jim Bush 130.5; 4, Bob Acklin and Charles 131.5.
INDIAN SPRINGS
ParTee at The Springs
Northern Flight: 1. Kathy Abbott, Judy Miron, Melissa Spacek, Melissa Higgins; 2. Cindy Gladd, Salima Hamilton, Sheryl Sayler, Ellen Helterband; 3. Becky Duvall, Kathy McCool, Karen Chambless, Leslie Leeds; 4. Teresa Delarzalere, Rebecca Davis, Paula Culver, Tammy Fairchild.
Southern Flight: 1. Betsy Spitler, Shelly Greenhaw, Cyndi Wilkinson, Stacey Decker; 2. Rhonda Agnew, Sherry Black, Teri Miller, Gina Butefish; 3. Christina Fowler, Pamela King, Liz Barclay, Renae Cass; 4. Marcia Thrutchley, Janice boerner, Lynne Luebke, Diane Seabolt.
LAFORTUNE PARK
MGA Par 3 Shootout
Championship Flight: 1, Josh Love 53; 2, Bryan Pasek 56*; 3, Jeff Enkelmann 56.
A Flight: 1, Bryan Garcia 63; 2, Harry Lowery 68*; 3, Brant Gamble 68
*scorecard playoff
SOUTH LAKES
South Lakes Tournament: 1. Mike Boyd, Steve Jones, Sam Keiser, Tony Mumma, 53.25; 2. Randy Jarvis, Randy O’Bryan, Roger Nicholson, Mike Calvert, 55.75; 3. Justin Newell, Josh Stearns, David Duncan, Mike Schell, 57; 4. Chris Jamison, Alex Shearer, Paul Babb, Anthony Owens, 59; 5. Mark Kinney, Mark Eberhard, Mike Obermark, Arthur Richey, 59.25.
Holes-in-One
CEDAR RIDGE: Baldy Boyd, No. 13, 162 yards, 6-iron.
SHANGRI-LA: Chandler Miller, No. 4 (Legends), 155 yards, PW.
Shoots Age or Better
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Bailey Word, 80, shot 80.
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut 2, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 or 8 p.m.
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD