Cowboy tennis duo wins Arkansas Futures

Juniors Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won the Arkansas Futures tennis tournament Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over Nick Chappell and Reese Stalder.

Vocel and Kellovsky fell behind early in the match, dropping the first set 1-6. However, the Cowboy duo rallied to win back-to-back sets (6-3, 13-11) to claim the title.

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green. Named Rod Barajas interim manager.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Brian Matusz. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Released OL Jeremy Vujnovich.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Released WR Chris Lacy. Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL STANDINGS

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Jeremy Gregoire, Jonathon Martin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Giovanni Fiore, Kelly Klima and Nate Schnarr; D Jalen Smereck, Dane Birks and Cam Dineen; and Gs Merrick Madsen and Erik Kallgren to Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Kevin Bahl to Ottawa (OHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Callum Booth and Jeremy Helvig to Charlotte (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Alex Gallant, RW Jeremy McKenna, LW Mason Morelli and G Nick Schneider to Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned LW Michael Mersch and D Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Akil Thomas to Niagara (OHL). Loaned F Samuel Fagemo to Frolunda (Sweden).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Gabriel Fontaine, D Mason Geertsen, D Joey Keane and F Patrick Newell to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nick Lappin, D Joey LaLeggia and D Jake Dotchin to San Antonio (AHL).

Soccer

College: Men

Northeastern St. 1, Newman 0

College: Women

Oklahoma Baptist 1, West Texas A&M 0

Volleyball

College

Northern Kentucky def. Tulsa, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)

Oklahoma def. Southern Methodist, 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26)

Oklahoma City def. Texas Wesleyan, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-23)

Golf

Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Saturday

At The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

Sebastian Munoz 70-67-63 — 200

Carlos Ortiz 65-71-65 — 201

Byeong Hun An 66-66-70 — 202

Cameron Percy 65-70-68 — 203

Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-67 — 204

Sungjae Im 68-69-67 — 204

Harris English 65-71-68 — 204

J.T. Poston 64-70-70 — 204

George McNeill 67-67-70 — 204

Zach Johnson 67-71-68 — 206

Robert Streb 65-72-69 — 206

Scottie Scheffler 68-66-72 — 206

Cameron Tringale 70-68-69 — 207

Dylan Frittelli 71-69-67 — 207

Fabian Gomez 72-66-69 — 207

Charley Hoffman 73-64-70 — 207

Richy Werenski 69-68-70 — 207

Zack Sucher 69-69-70 — 208

Kevin Streelman 72-67-69 — 208

Bronson Burgoon 69-69-70 — 208

Lanto Griffin 71-67-70 — 208

Brian Harman 71-69-68 — 208

Garrett Osborn 70-67-71 — 208

David Hearn 68-73-67 — 208

Mark Anderson 67-71-71 — 209

Stewart Cink 72-66-71 — 209

Cameron Champ 68-72-69 — 209

Denny McCarthy 69-71-69 — 209

Russell Henley 70-70-69 — 209

Brandt Snedeker 69-69-71 — 209

Scott Brown 72-68-69 — 209

Adam Long 68-70-71 — 209

Scott Stallings 66-72-71 — 209

Peter Uihlein 71-69-69 — 209

Michael Gellerman 68-73-68 — 209

Tom Hoge 64-70-75 — 209

J.J. Spaun 71-70-68 — 209

Cameron Davis 68-70-72 — 210

Tommy Gainey 72-67-71 — 210

Vincent Whaley 69-71-70 — 210

Jamie Lovemark 69-69-72 — 210

Peter Malnati 70-70-70 — 210

Shawn Stefani 72-65-73 — 210

Adam Schenk 69-70-72 — 211

Emiliano Grillo 67-71-73 — 211

Robby Shelton 73-67-71 — 211

Bill Haas 70-71-70 — 211

Brian Gay 69-72-70 — 211

Brian Stuard 71-70-70 — 211

Aaron Wise 70-69-73 — 212

Xinjun Zhang 71-69-72 — 212

Jonathan Byrd 69-71-72 — 212

Si Woo Kim 69-68-75 — 212

Davis Riley 69-72-71 — 212

Chase Seiffert 69-69-75 — 213

Anirban Lahiri 69-70-74 — 213

Sam Burns 75-64-74 — 213

Sebastian Cappelen 70-68-75 — 213

Alex Cejka 68-70-75 — 213

Ben Crane 70-71-72 — 213

Patrick Rodgers 69-72-72 — 213

Roberto Castro 72-69-72 — 213

Bo Hoag 73-66-75 — 214

Daniel Chopra 69-71-74 — 214

Joaquin Niemann 68-73-73 — 214

Rafael Campos 72-67-76 — 215

Doc Redman 70-71-74 — 215

Ricky Barnes 72-69-75 — 216

PGA Tour Champions — Sanford International Scores

Saturday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage; 6,729; Par 70

Second Round

Ken Duke 69-65 — 134

Kirk Triplett 66-68 — 134

Paul Goydos 69-66 — 135

Steve Flesch 71-65 — 136

Marco Dawson 70-66 — 136

Colin Montgomerie 70-66 — 136

Bob Estes 70-66 — 136

Paul Broadhurst 67-69 — 136

Mark Walker 70-67 — 137

Jerry Kelly 70-67 — 137

Jeff Sluman 70-67 — 137

Tim Petrovic 70-67 — 137

Rocco Mediate 69-68 — 137

Esteban Toledo 72-66 — 138

Jay Haas 73-65 — 138

Scott McCarron 70-68 — 138

Stephen Ames 70-68 — 138

Tom Byrum 70-68 — 138

Wes Short, Jr. 69-69 — 138

Jesper Parnevik 69-69 — 138

Darren Clarke 69-69 — 138

Tom Gillis 67-71 — 138

David McKenzie 70-69 — 139

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-69 — 139

Tommy Tolles 69-70 — 139

Woody Austin 68-71 — 139

Scott Simpson 72-68 — 140

Duffy Waldorf 71-69 — 140

Retief Goosen 70-70 — 140

Fred Funk 74-66 — 140

Kent Jones 70-70 — 140

Tommy Armour III 71-70 — 141

David Toms 72-69 — 141

Michael Bradley 71-70 — 141

Doug Barron 73-68 — 141

Tom Lehman 70-71 — 141

Steve Jones 72-70 — 142

Jerry Smith 72-70 — 142

Stephen Leaney 71-71 — 142

Gene Sauers 72-70 — 142

Lee Janzen 71-71 — 142

John Huston 71-71 — 142

Vijay Singh 74-68 — 142

Ken Tanigawa 71-72 — 143

John Daly 72-71 — 143

Cliff Kresge 72-71 — 143

Mark Brooks 73-70 — 143

Skip Kendall 74-69 — 143

Michael Allen 74-69 — 143

Davis Love III 74-69 — 143

Bernhard Langer 75-68 — 143

Robert Gamez 69-74 — 143

David Frost 72-72 — 144

Dan Forsman 74-70 — 144

Joe Durant 75-69 — 144

Chris DiMarco 76-68 — 144

Doug Garwood 72-73 — 145

Brandt Jobe 72-73 — 145

Carlos Franco 74-71 — 145

Billy Mayfair 73-73 — 146

Mark Calcavecchia 73-73 — 146

Corey Pavin 74-72 — 146

Larry Mize 75-71 — 146

Todd Hamilton 71-76 — 147

Steve Pate 74-74 — 148

Shaun Micheel 76-72 — 148

Blaine McCallister 76-72 — 148

Tom Werkmeister 77-71 — 148

Gary Nicklaus 72-77 — 149

Glen Day 74-75 — 149

Greg Kraft 75-74 — 149

Sandy Lyle 76-73 — 149

Frank Lickliter II 78-71 — 149

Dudley Hart 76-74 — 150

Dennis Hendershott 80-72 — 152

John Harris 76-78 — 154

Dave Stockton, Jr. 84-80 — 164

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

New York -111 at CINCINNATI +101

Washington -200 at MIAMI +180

at ATLANTA -210 San Fran +190

at MILWAUKEE -253 Pittsburgh +223

at CHICAGO -139 St. Louis +129

at LA DODGERS -355 Colorado +325

at SAN DIEGO -108 Arizona -102

American League

at NEW YORK -305 Toronto +275

at BALTIMORE -114 Seattle +104

at DETROIT -108 Chicago -102

at TAMPA BAY -169 Boston +159

at MINNESOTA -215 Kansas City +195

at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF

at OAKLAND -178 Texas +166

Interleague

at CLEVELAND -149 Philadelphia +139

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at GREEN BAY 8 7 (43) Denver

at PHILADELPHIA 8 5 (45½) Detroit

at KANSAS CITY 6½ 5½ (52) Baltimore

at BUFFALO 6½ 6 (44) Cincinnati

at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (47) Atlanta

at MINNESOTA 8 8½ (43½) Oakland

at NEW ENGLAND 18 21 (43) NY Jets

at DALLAS 20 22 (47) Miami

at TAMPA BAY 5½ 6 (48) NY Giants

at ARIZONA +3 2 (45) Carolina

at SEATTLE PK 4½ (44½) New Orleans

at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48½) Houston

at SAN FRAN +1½ 6½ (43½) Pittsburgh

LA Rams 1½ 3½ (47½) at CLEVELAND

Monday

Chicago 5½ 4 (41) at WASHINGTON

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

BMW PGA Championship Leading Scores

Saturday

At Wentworth Golf Club (East Course)

Virginia Water, England

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72

Third Round

Danny Willett, England 68-65-68 — 201

Jon Rahm, Spain 66-67-68 — 201

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-67-69 — 204

Justin Rose, England 67-68-69 — 204

Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-67-66 — 204

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-68-67 — 206

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-67 — 206

Patrick Reed, United States 70-70-67 — 207

Billy Horschel, United States 72-65-71 — 208

Paul Casey, England 68-69-71 — 208

Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-69-70 — 208

Andrew Putnam, United States 71-67-70 — 208

Andrew Johnston, England 69-70-69 — 208

Francesco Molinari, Italy 69-70-69 — 208

Henrik Stenson, Denmark 66-69-74 — 209

Paul Waring, England 70-71-68 — 209

Ross Fisher, England 70-73-66 — 209

Also

Alex Noren, Sweden 69-72-69 — 210

Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-71-68 — 210

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 74-67-69 — 210

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 76-69-65 — 210

Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-71-69 — 212

Matt Wallace, England 65-76-72 — 213

Julian Suri, United States 71-74-69 — 214

Tony Finau, United States 70-68-77 — 215

Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-75-70 — 215

Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 73-71-74 — 218

Ernie Els, South Africa 68-76-76 — 220

Ian Poulter, England 73-70-77 — 220

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-72-75 — 220

USL Championship Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GANew York Red Bulls II 17 7 5 56 66 34

Indy 17 6 5 56 41 21

Nashville 16 7 6 54 50 25

Tampa Bay 15 6 8 53 51 25

Pittsburgh 14 4 9 51 49 28

North Carolina 13 8 8 47 50 32

Louisville 13 7 8 47 39 30

Ottawa 11 8 9 42 40 34

Saint Louis 11 9 8 41 36 32

Birmingham 11 12 6 39 32 42

Charleston 8 9 11 35 33 39

Bethlehem Steel 8 14 6 30 43 54

Memphis 7 13 7 28 29 42

Atlanta 7 16 6 27 36 69

Charlotte 5 13 11 26 31 47

Loudoun 6 15 6 24 39 53

Hartford 6 19 4 22 40 69

Swope Park Rangers 4 16 7 19 32 61

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GAPhoenix 22 2 5 71 77 26

Fresno 15 5 8 53 51 31

Reno 16 9 5 53 66 49

Real Monarchs 12 9 7 43 59 46

Sacramento 13 11 4 43 42 31

Orange County 11 8 9 42 46 37

New Mexico 10 9 10 40 52 51

Austin 11 11 7 40 43 44

LA Galaxy II 10 9 10 40 48 55

San Antonio 10 11 8 38 49 43

Portland 10 11 8 38 56 54

OKC Energy 9 10 10 37 43 46

El Paso 9 9 9 36 31 30

Las Vegas 9 12 8 35 38 45

Rio Grande Valley 7 15 7 28 40 55

Tulsa 6 13 9 27 36 57

Colorado 6 18 5 23 26 56

Tacoma 5 19 5 20 31 78

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Friday, September 13 New York Red Bulls II 2, Charlotte 0Memphis 2, Loudoun 1Saint Louis 2, Birmingham 0Saturday, September 14 Real Monarchs 5, Portland 1Swope Park Rangers 1, North Carolina 0Louisville 1, Hartford 0Indy 2, Bethlehem Steel 1Pittsburgh 1, Charleston 0Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1, tieSan Antonio 3, OKC Energy 1New Mexico 3, Colorado 1Orange County 2, El Paso 0Las Vegas 3, Fresno 1Phoenix 4, LA Galaxy II 1Sunday, September 15 Sacramento 2, Rio Grande Valley 1Reno 2, Austin 1Tuesday, September 17 Nashville 1, Birmingham 0Real Monarchs 4, Tacoma 1Wednesday, September 18 Ottawa 1, Tampa Bay 0Bethlehem Steel 5, Loudoun 2Atlanta 3, Charleston 1Saint Louis 2, New York Red Bulls II 0Fresno 5, Rio Grande Valley 0Friday, September 20 Birmingham 1, Indy 0Reno 3, New Mexico 1Portland 6, Tacoma 3San Antonio 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tieSaturday, September 21 Swope Park Rangers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.Orange County at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Colorado at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.Phoenix at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 22 North Carolina at Charleston, 1 p.m.Hartford at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Las Vegas at Austin, 6 p.m.Sacramento at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.Tuesday, September 24 Pittsburgh at Memphis, 7 p.m.Wednesday, September 25 Indy at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.San Antonio at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Friday, September 27 Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, September 28 Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Louisville, 6 p.m.Ottawa at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Indy at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Nashville at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Las Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Memphis, 7 p.m.Orange County at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Atlanta at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Fresno at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at Reno, 8 p.m.Phoenix at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Tulsa at Tacoma, 9 p.m.El Paso at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 29 Austin at Portland, 3 p.m.Monday, September 30 Birmingham at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.Tuesday, October 1 Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, October 2 Indy at Ottawa, 6 p.m.Fresno at El Paso, 8 p.m.LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

College: Men

OLYMPIA FIELDS/FIGHTING ILLINI INVITATIONAL

At Olympia Fields, Ill.

Second Round

Team Scores

Team Scores

1. Baylor—283-281=564

2. Georgia Tech—278-287=565

3. Pepperdine—280-287=567

4. North Carolina—286-287=573

5. Illinois—287-289=576

10. Oklahoma State—295-285=580

Individual Leaders

1. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State 70- 67—137

2. Cooper Dossey, Baylor 68-70—138

T3. Jamie Li, Florida State 68-71—139

T3. William Mouw, Pepperdine 71-68—139

T3. Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech 69-70—139

T3. Cole Hammer, Texas 71-68—139

Oklahoma St. Individuals

1. Austin, Eckroat—70-67=137

T31. Brian Stark—73-72=145

T44. Rayhan Thomas—76-72=148

T58. Ferdinand Müller—76-74=150

T67. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen—72-79=151

T73. Aman Gupta—79-75=154

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

Buddy LaFortune Invitational

Overall Champions: Gordy Guest and Greg Wood

Augusta Flight: 1, Gordy Guest and Greg Wood 119; 2, Greg Hathaway and Chris Crawshaw 124.5; 3, Pete Moss and Bruce Humphrey 128.5; 4, Jon Hazel and Mike Phelps 129

Bethpage Black Flight: 1, Jack Carney and Tom Ritchie 129; 2, Gary Gravley and Trey Biggs 131; 3, John Shea and Brendan Monaghan 131.5; 4, Baldy Boyd and Floyd Morris 132

Pebble Beach Flight: 1, Kevin Brown and Steve Bertone 130; 2, Bruce Riddle and Mike Carter 134; 3, Mark Cochran and Kurt Ochsner 135; 4, Jerry Taylor and Steve Faurot 135

Royal Portrush Flight: 1, Bill Stokely and Ted Andress 128; 2, Rod Davis and Jim Hendrick 130; 3, John Cole and Jim Bush 130.5; 4, Bob Acklin and Charles 131.5.

INDIAN SPRINGS

ParTee at The Springs

Northern Flight: 1. Kathy Abbott, Judy Miron, Melissa Spacek, Melissa Higgins; 2. Cindy Gladd, Salima Hamilton, Sheryl Sayler, Ellen Helterband; 3. Becky Duvall, Kathy McCool, Karen Chambless, Leslie Leeds; 4. Teresa Delarzalere, Rebecca Davis, Paula Culver, Tammy Fairchild.

Southern Flight: 1. Betsy Spitler, Shelly Greenhaw, Cyndi Wilkinson, Stacey Decker; 2. Rhonda Agnew, Sherry Black, Teri Miller, Gina Butefish; 3. Christina Fowler, Pamela King, Liz Barclay, Renae Cass; 4. Marcia Thrutchley, Janice boerner, Lynne Luebke, Diane Seabolt.

LAFORTUNE PARK

MGA Par 3 Shootout

Championship Flight: 1, Josh Love 53; 2, Bryan Pasek 56*; 3, Jeff Enkelmann 56.

A Flight: 1, Bryan Garcia 63; 2, Harry Lowery 68*; 3, Brant Gamble 68

*scorecard playoff

SOUTH LAKES

South Lakes Tournament: 1. Mike Boyd, Steve Jones, Sam Keiser, Tony Mumma, 53.25; 2. Randy Jarvis, Randy O’Bryan, Roger Nicholson, Mike Calvert, 55.75; 3. Justin Newell, Josh Stearns, David Duncan, Mike Schell, 57; 4. Chris Jamison, Alex Shearer, Paul Babb, Anthony Owens, 59; 5. Mark Kinney, Mark Eberhard, Mike Obermark, Arthur Richey, 59.25.

Holes-in-One

CEDAR RIDGE: Baldy Boyd, No. 13, 162 yards, 6-iron.

SHANGRI-LA: Chandler Miller, No. 4 (Legends), 155 yards, PW.

Shoots Age or Better

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Bailey Word, 80, shot 80.

Basketball

WNBA Playoff Glance

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

<

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

<

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Las Vegas 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut 2, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 or 8 p.m.

<

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD

