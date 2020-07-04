After nearly four months of no basketball, the Stillwater Stars represented the Oklahoma State Cowboys in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), which tipped off Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
The TBT consists of 24 teams competing for a cash prize of $1 million in a single-elimination tournament. Stillwater Stars is meant to represent an OSU alumni team, despite four of its seven players having played at other colleges.
The Stars, who made their TBT debut, lost 87-71 to a Brotherly Love team that advanced to the quarterfinals last year. Le’Bryan Nash, who played for OSU from 2011-15, led the Stars with 30 points and five rebounds.
“We knew it’d be a big challenge for us,” Stars coach Bryndon Manzer said about the Brotherly Love team. “They have a lot of things going for them with their experience and great pieces. They’re physical, they’re tough and those guys know who they are.”
Stillwater ended the first quarter with a 26-18 lead after an energetic start, but the lack of depth prevented the Stars from keeping up. Brotherly Love had 11 players on its roster, while the Stars played with just seven and struggled to generate offense outside of Nash.
The Stars were outscored by a combined 25 points in the second and third quarters. Former Temple guards Khalif Wyatt (27 points) and Ramone Moore (24) led the way for Brotherly Love.
According to the ESPN broadcast, former OSU player Markel Brown was pulled from the Stars because of an ankle injury and three other players couldn’t play because of their COVID-19 test results. Recent OSU graduate Thomas Dziagwa was added to the team and made 1 of 3 3-pointers and scored five points. Brian Williams, who was Nash’s teammate at Oklahoma State, was the other OSU alumnus on the roster and added five points.
Former Kansas star Tyshawn Taylor tried to help Nash keep the Stars in the game by scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Brotherly Love will advance to the Super 16 and the Stillwater Stars are eliminated from the tournament.
Nash said he enjoyed the experience and expects the Stars to be back in the tournament next year.
“It’s always good playing basketball, the game I love,” Nash said. “Being able to showcase my talent and my teammates to showcase their talents is always a good thing to do. Obviously, we wanted to come out and win but we didn’t. It was a great experience and hopefully, we’ll come back next year ready.”