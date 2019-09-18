T. Boone Pickens passed away on Sept. 11 but before he left this earth at age 91, he wrote a farewell letter.
Pickens’ health had been in decline since suffering his first of several strokes in Dec. 2016. His legacy will continue to live on through the way he lived. He wrote in his letter, which was released on Wednesday, “For most of my adult life, I’ve believed that I was put on Earth to make money and be generous with it.”
He mentions the Giving Pledge that Warren Buffet and Bill Gates asked him to be a part of. Pickens gave close to $600 million to Oklahoma State athletics and academics among several other charitable contributions throughout his life. He also shared that his grandmother's advice is what guided him through life.
Pickens, a 1951 graduate of Oklahoma A&M, will be celebrated by the OSU family on at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The first service is being held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Spokesman Jay Rosser told the Associated Press that Pickens was surrounded by friends and family under hospice care at his home in Dallas.