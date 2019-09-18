T. Boone Pickens died on Sept. 11, but before he left this world at age 91, he wrote a farewell letter.
Pickens’ health had been in decline since suffering his first of several strokes in December 2016.
He wrote in his letter, which was released Wednesday, “For most of my adult life, I’ve believed that I was put on Earth to make money and be generous with it.”
He mentions the Giving Pledge that Warren Buffet and Bill Gates asked him to join. Pickens gave close to $600 million to Oklahoma State University athletics and academics, among several other charitable contributions throughout his life. He also shared that his grandmother’s advice — there’s no point in blaming others when you fail — is what guided him through life.
Pickens, a 1951 graduate of Oklahoma A&M, will be celebrated by the OSU family at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the OSU campus in Stillwater. The first service is being held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.
Spokesman Jay Rosser told the Associated Press that Pickens was surrounded by friends and family under hospice care at his home in Dallas when he died.