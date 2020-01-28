WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
TCU at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Wednesday • Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater • ESPN+
TCU (14-4, 5-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bradley 5-10 9.8 2.0
G Woods 6-1 10.3 4.2
G Heard 5-9 16.8 5.7
G Ray 6-1 13.0 5.1
F Akomolafe 6-1 5.8 5.1
OSU (12-7, 3-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.6 2.2
G de Sousa 6-0 4.7 2.2
F Winchester 6-1 3.1 3.4
F Gray 6-1 19.8 4.9
C Sarr 6-3 2.8 2.2
Notes: Oklahoma State looks to bring its Big 12 Conference record back to .500 with a victory against TCU. ... The Horned Frogs snapped a five-game losing streak to OSU with a 69-55 win last year, but the Cowgirls have won the past four games against TCU in Stillwater. ... TCU is 5-2 on the road this year and 3-0 on the road against Big 12 opponents. The Frogs will try to win their first four conference road games for the first time since the 2000-01 season.