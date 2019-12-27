Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks to block Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) while carrying the ball during the second quarter of the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
HOUSTON — Oklahoma State receiver Braydon Johnson’s career-high 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches wasn’t enough to help OSU win its fourth consecutive bowl game.
OSU’s scoring drought for nearly three quarters allowed Texas A&M to win the Texas Bowl 24-21 on Friday in the first meeting between the teams since OSU beat the Aggies 30-29 in 2011.
OSU (8-5) scored its second touchdown with 1:33 left in the first quarter and didn’t score its next touchdown until Johnson’s 5-yard catch with 1:04 left in the game. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick down 24-21, but the Aggies (8-5) recovered and ran out the clock.
“We had a very good game,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “I sure wish we would have made a couple of more plays in the fourth quarter. They started to wear us down a little bit on both sides of the ball in the latter part of the game.”
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries and joined Barry Sanders as the only players in program history to rush for 2,000 yards. He finished the season with 2,094 yards and tied Sanders’ single-season record of 12 100-yard rushing games.
However, it was Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond’s rushing ability that helped the Aggies close the game in the fourth quarter.
Mond had 104 fourth-quarter rushing yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Aggies a 21-14 lead with 10:45 left in the game. Running back Isaiah Spiller added 77 rushing yards to help A&M outrush the Cowboys 248-150.
OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders ran the ball two times for 3 yards and had zero passing attempts. Sanders was cleared to play after his thumb injury toward the end of the regular season, but backup quarterback Dru Brown made the start and threw all of the passes. Brown finished with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-28 passing. He also scored a touchdown on a 9-yard run.
“Spencer could have played, he can do some things, but he wasn’t the most prepared to play in this game, Dru was,” Gundy said. “Dru had done all of his homework, did all his work, got all of his practices. As I said, Dru played good. We didn’t do a good job of protecting him. We got worn down a little bit, but Dru played a heck of a football game.”
Brown led the Cowboys to 163 total yards and 14 points in the opening quarter as the Cowboys built a 14-point lead, but OSU had just 52 total yards in the following two quarters. The Aggies responded to OSU’s quick lead by scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys set a Texas Bowl record for the longest scoring drive in the bowl’s history after driving 97 yards on five plays to take a 7-0 lead on their second drive of the game. Johnson caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Brown before catching a 57-yard pass that set up a 9-yard TD run by Brown on the following drive.
The OSU defense had a strong start with Israel Antwine recovering a fumble forced by freshman Trace Ford on the second play of the game. The Cowboys were leading 14-0 in the second quarter when a botched handoff in the redzone allowed OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to recover OSU’s second fumble of the game.
Although the defense forced two first-half turnovers, the offense couldn’t convert on either of them. The Cowboys failed to pick up a first down and missed a 53-yard field goal on the possession following the first takeaway. The drive following the second fumble recovery ended with OSU punting from its own 5-yard-line, and Tom Hutton’s punt went just 17 yards to give the Aggies the ball back 22 yards from the goal line.
The Aggies turned the short field position into a six-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Isaiah Spiller.
The kicking woes continued for OSU when Matt Ammendola missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 31 seconds left in the half, but the Pokes still held a 14-7 halftime lead.
Friday’s loss was just the third time in 28 games dating back to 2016 that the Cowboys lost a game when leading at halftime.
See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl
