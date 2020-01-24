WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. Saturday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, FSP
TEXAS (12-6, 4-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Sutton 5-8 11.6 3.3
G Taylor 5-11 8.7 4.4
F Holmes 6-3 14.4 9.3
C Collier 6-5 13.9 10.6
Oklahoma st. (12-6, 3-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.8 2.2
G de Sousa 6-0 4.6 2.1
F Winchester 6-1 2.9 3.1
F Gray 6-1 19.6 4.8
C Sarr 6-3 2.3 1.7
Notes: The Cowgirls are coming off their first win against an AP top 25 team after defeating West Virginia 57-55. OSU beat the Mountaineers without one of their top scores and defenders, Natasha Mack, who was injured two games ago against Iowa State. ... OSU will try to snap a 10-game losing streak against Texas. ... The Longhorns have a 36-15 all-time record against OSU and come in riding a four-game winning streak. ... Texas has two of the Big 12’s top 10 rebounders, Charli Collier (10.6) and Joyner Holmes (9.3).