Hubbard reaches the 2,000-yard rushing mark for Cowboys
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was 64 yards shy of joining Barry Sanders as the only OSU running backs to reach the 2,000-yard mark. His 16-yard run late in the first half put him over that mark, and he finished the 2019 season with 2,094 yards. His 158 rushing yards on 19 carries also allowed him to tie Sanders’ OSU record of 12 100-yard rushing games in a single season. Hubbard’s only game of less than 100 yards this year was in the second game of the season when he only had eight carries for 44 yards against McNeese.
OSU completes longest scoring drive in Texas Bowl history
The Cowboys drove 97 yards on five plays to take a 7-0 lead on their second drive of the game. A 37-yard run by Hubbard helped set up a 42-yard touchdown pass from Dru Brown to Braydon Johnson. The drive set a new record for the longest scoring drive in Texas Bowl history.
Brown starts at quarterback
OSU coach Mike Gundy said heading into the game OSU would play both quarterbacks after Spencer Sanders was cleared to play. Sanders had two rushes for 3 yards but didn’t throw a pass. Brown completed 15 of his 28 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in his final college game.
Cowboys’ four-game winning streak against Aggies snapped
Oklahoma State ended the season against a familiar foe in Texas A&M. OSU used to play against the Aggies regularly when A&M was a member of the Big 12. Friday was the first time since OSU’s 30-29 win in 2011 the Cowboys had faced Texas A&M, but the 24-21 loss broke a four-game winning streak against the Aggies.
Cowboys break postseason winning streak
The Cowboys entered the Texas Bowl on a three-game postseason winning streak. The Texas Bowl loss broke that streak and put the OSU bowl-game record at 19-11. OSU coach Mike Gundy’s record in bowl games is now 9-5.