The high-level intensity of the Oklahoma State beat is coming up fast, and I can already tell that Tulsa World readers are going to keep this beat exciting.
In just two weeks, I’ve received several emails, tweets and a couple of direct Twitter messages from Oklahoma State fans, alums and even other media members about how enjoyable this experience is going to be.
Thanks to all of those who have reached out and helped start making this place feel like home. I’ve found myself a running trail at the Gathering Place, a spot that came highly recommended, and I’m going to stay busy trying to get to all of the food recommendations that came rolling in.
Socializing with the Tulsa community is going to be a blast.
Most Indiana natives live by the motto “Ball is Life” and finding a group of people I could get some shots up with was important. A couple of members on the sports staff who play pickup games on occasion brought me into their fold.
I’m still a little sore after playing back-to-back days, but those are my guys now. Home wouldn’t feel right without a little basketball.
The people of Tulsa have embraced me in my first couple of weeks and I am embracing the city. If there is one thing I’ve learned about Tulsa already, it’s that you all love your football!
I’ve received emails from fans as far as 1,000 miles away who are avid readers of the OSU coverage at the Tulsa World, expressing how excited they are to read about their alma mater.
It’s a good feeling knowing how many people are invested in my coverage.
I’ve gotten some questions about my thoughts on the football and basketball programs and those observations will come with time. Right now, I want to hear from you.
Nobody has followed OSU through its ups and downs as long as you have and the new guy wants to pick your brain.
I’m asking all OSU fans to reach back into your memory bank and rank your top three favorite OSU football moments that you remember.
If I can get a large enough sample size, I’ll put together a story that ranks the OSU fans favorite football moments based on your submissions. This will be a fun way for me to listen to your thoughts and get to know you all a little better.
Feel free to email your rankings to frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com or tweet @frank_bonner2.
Let’s see what you come up with.