Boone Pickens Stadium has been the home of many electrifying moments for Oklahoma State football. OSU fans have come out in bunches to see their Cowboys play and this season will be no different.
The largest Boone Pickens Stadium capacity was 60,218, but recent changes to the stadium have given fans more seating space and dropped the capacity to 55,509. A sold-out crowd in today’s stadium would not crack the top 10 largest crowds.
Here is a look at Boone Pickens Stadium’s top 10 largest crowds. All of them have happened in the past decade with the 2013 season having four of the top 10 spots. Four of the top 10 were also Homecoming games.
1. 60,218 fans on Nov. 23, 2013
Cowboy fans sold out Boone Pickens Stadium to watch OSU beat an undefeated No.3-ranked Baylor team 49-17. The win also gave the Cowboys a shot at the Big 12 Conference title.
2. 59,638 fans on Oct. 19, 2013
Five weeks before the Baylor game, OSU fans showed out for the Oklahoma State Homecoming. The Cowboys rewarded them with a 24-10 win over TCU.
3. 59,584 fans on Oct. 29, 2016
The 2016 Homecoming cracked the top three. It featured a West Virginia team that fell 37-20 to the Cowboys.
4. 59,486 fans on Oct. 24, 2015
The 2015 Homecoming ended in a 58-10 win over Kansas.
5. 59,124 fans on Oct. 25, 2014
West Virginia makes its second appearance in the top five but handed the Cowboys a 34-10 Homecoming loss.
6. 59,061 fans on Nov. 7, 2015
The Cowboys extended their record to 9-0 with a 49-29 win over TCU.
6. 59,061 fans on Sept. 14, 2013
OSU hosted Lamar on the third game of the 2013 season and the Cowboys routed the Cardinals 59-3 in front of over 59,000 fans.
8. 58,895 fans on Nov. 5, 2011
The Cowboys hosted No. 17 Kansas State and won their ninth consecutive game by beating Kansas State 52-45. The 2011 season was OSU’s only Big 12 Conference title.
9. 58,841 fans on Oct. 5, 2013
Kansas State made the list again with a 33-29 loss to the Cowboys.
10. 58,669 fans on Nov. 21, 2015
Baylor is featured on the top and bottom of this list. OSU had a 10-3 start to the 2015 season before losing the final three games. The 45-35 loss to Baylor was the first loss of the three-game stretch.