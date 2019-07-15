ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy kicked off the Big 12 Media Days for OSU by addressing the media in a 20-minute press conference on Monday.
Gundy opened his remarks by expressing how excited he was to be present for the 15th time and stated that he is more excited about this upcoming season than he has been in a long time.
Here are the three main takeaways from his press conference.
Gundy and his coaching staff are not ready to name a starter
Oklahoma State has graduate transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders on its roster. This will be the first time since the 2012 season that the starter for the season opener will be a quarterback who has yet to attempt a pass for the Cowboys.
“Both guys on our team right now have worked hard,” Gundy said in his press conference. “We haven’t had anybody go ahead and take the reins at this pick point. So we’re ready for them to split reps. If at any time one becomes our starter based on us feeling like they give us the best chance to win a football game, we will name a starter.”
Gundy is looking for a more disciplined defense, but the system will stay the same
Last season was defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ first year on the job and his defense was tied for 10th nationally in sacks, but it allowed more than 32 points a game last season.
Gundy said he thinks Knowles’ second year will give him a better feel for the Big 12.
“You kind of get into a groove in this league and figure it out,” Gundy said. “But we’re going to run the same plays; hopefully we will be better at executing those plays.”
Gundy praises new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Sean Gleeson is entering his first season as the OSU offensive coordinator after leaving Princeton. Gundy praised Gleeson for being young, having a bright personality and being a good technician with quarterbacks.
“He’s good in homes at recruiting quarterbacks, we all know this,” Gundy said. “You can coach quarterbacks in our conference, (but) if you can’t recruit a player to get into our conference and have success, you’re not going to be as good of a football coach.”