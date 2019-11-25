Tickets for the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center are now on sale. The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.
General admission tickets start at $39, while reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. Additional fees may apply. Go to BOKCenter.com for ticket information.
This year marks the fifth neutral-site Big 12 Wrestling Championship and fourth to take place in Tulsa. Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive Big 12 titles, and nine of the last 10.
The Big 12 Conference and the Tulsa Sports Commission previously announced a partnership to host the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center through 2024.