BOOMER BROTHERS

When Collinsville’s Grayson Boomer (right) signed a national letter of intent to play football at Oklahoma State, his brother — Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer — was there to celebrate the moment.

MATT

BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

There will be two Boomers on the University of Tulsa football roster next season.

Former Oklahoma State and Collinsville tight end Grayson Boomer, brother of TU backup quarterback Seth, announced his commitment to the Golden Hurricane via Twitter on Sunday. The tweet featured an old picture of Grayson and Seth when they were younger.

Grayson entered the transfer portal late November after signing with OSU last year as a four-star recruit. He redshirted this season after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Grayson’s commitment bumps TU’s 2020 recruiting class to 18 total. He is the third tight end of the class.

As a former four-star prospect, Grayson will be the highest-rated recruit in the class.

