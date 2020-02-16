Tulsa 3, North Alabama 2
Chenise Delce picked up her first career save, striking out two of the last three Lions’ batters to give Tulsa its eighth win of the season. The victory was the Hurricane’s fourth of the weekend closing out the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi.
Kassidy Scott drew the start, tossing 4 ⅓ innings, allowing three hits and one run and striking out five. Samantha Pochop threw 1 ⅔ innings in relief and allowed two hits, a run and struck out three.
Tajiah Ellison started the game off strong for the Hurricane, hitting a leadoff triple in the first inning. Ellison scored on an RBI groundout by Delce for an early 1-0 lead.
The Hurricane (8-1) pushed over two more runs in the bottom of the third with two outs on a bases-loaded double by Mikayla Whitten.
TU travels to Waco, Texas, for the Baylor Invitational starting Friday.
Oklahoma 8, Northern Iowa 0
Oklahoma closed its weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational with a run-rule victory in five innings.
The Sooners got the bats going quickly in the bottom of the third inning. Following junior Jocelyn Alo’s fifth home run of the season on a solo shot to center, sophomore Grace Lyons hit a two-RBI double down the right line.
The Sooners reeled off five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 8-0. Freshman Kinzie Hansen continued the hot start to her OU career with a two-run double. The next batter, Grace Green, brought in Hansen with a double.
Lynnsie Elam followed with her fifth home run of the season.
Shannon Saile picked up the win, striking out five and allowing three hits in four innings.
The Sooners start play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California, on Friday.
Team USA 4, OSU 0
The Oklahoma State softball team finished up the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational on Sunday with a loss in an exhibition against the U.S. national team.
Monica Abbott cruised through seven no-hit innings; her only blemish was a walk to OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi to start the game.
“It was a good weekend for us when you look at how we handled the ups and downs,” Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski said in a media release. “Finishing 4-1 in the tournament is nothing to be ashamed of. We had a chance to grow and see our kids in some really tough spots. It’s an honor to finish the tournament with an exhibition against Team USA. We watched our hitters compete against the best pitcher in the world.
“Really fun day from a great crowd and it was a great opportunity for OSU.”