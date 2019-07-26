Members of the Tulsa World sports staff will be talking football with fans during the Bedlam Pop-up Shop at Mother Road Market on Aug. 3.
World columnist Guerin Emig, college football writer Kelly Hines, University of Tulsa beat writer Dekota Gregory and sports editor Michael Peters will be conducting a Q&A with fans from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the outdoor porch at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
World writers will also be available to meet with fans from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30.
The event will feature appearances by the Oklahoma and Oklahoma State mascots, ticket tables for both schools, trivia contests, corn hole competitions, giveaways and prices.