Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton has finally been voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and support of Sutton on social media immediately followed from fans, media members and former players.
Im not crying.. you crying? #Eddie— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 3, 2020
My college coach Eddie Sutton has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. I could cry.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 3, 2020

Thanks, Coach.
Thanks, Coach.
It’s about damn time. @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/JzGyLPfMgI
Jumping with Joy : finally EDDIE SUTTON elected to the Hall of Fame / so happy for Eddie & his family !— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 3, 2020
Darrell Walker, who played for Eddie Sutton at Arkansas and now is coach at Arkansas Little Rock, was with Sutton when the former UK coach learned he had been voted into the Hall of Fame.— Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) April 3, 2020
He's in!— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 3, 2020
EDDIE!! EDDIE!!! The time is here!!! I am so glad to be a part of his wonderful career!! We all love you coach!!!— Ivan McFarlin (@McFarlinIvan82) April 3, 2020
CONGRATS TO "MY COACH, THE COACH & A TRUE COWBOY"! - LONG LIVE THE LEGEND - LOOKS LIKE I DON'T HAVE TO HAVE THIS MADE! MY COACH FINALLY MADE IT!!! BOUT TIME , I LOVE YOU COACH!!!— D.Mason (@dmasonart) April 3, 2020
Graduations Eddie Sutton on induction into Hall of Fame! 1958 hitchhiked to Lawrence Ks. see Hogs play in NCAA playoffs! Eddie lost to KSU in 1st. game. 2nd game 3 mins to play Hogs had 54 pts, a soph named Oscar Robertson, had 56!— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) April 3, 2020
-- Compiled by Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World