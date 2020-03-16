Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore were named on a list of five finalists for the Cornish Trophy given to the best Canadian athlete in NCAA football.
Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga are both from Alberta, Canada. Hubbard was arguably the best running back in the country last season after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards. He scored 21 touchdowns on his way to earning the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and was named a unanimous All-American.
Ogbongbemiga anchored a solid linebacker group for OSU and named to the Second-Team All-Big 12. He tallied 100 tackles and five sacks last season. The two Cowboys helped OSU to an 8-5 record and its 14th consecutive bowl game appearance.
Gallimore, a defensive lineman is from Ontario, Canada. He helped the Sooners reach their third straight College Football Playoff and the fourth in the past five years. Galimore finished the season with 30 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to being named First-Team All-Big 12.
The other two finalists are wide receiver Chase Claypool form Notre Dame and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke. The winner of the Cornish Trophy was supposed to be on April 18, but the official Twitter page announced that the date will most likely be rescheduled because of the issues concerning COVID-19.