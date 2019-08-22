The Oklahoma State football players were available on Thursday for the last time before the start of the season next Friday at Oregon State, and junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace has a new swagger.
Wallace was one of the best receivers in the country last year; being one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top wideout, proved that. For those wondering if Wallace can duplicate last year’s performance, his confidence says he can.
“It’s kind of boosted up a little really just because of the experience,” Wallace said about his confidence. “Knowing that I’m kind of in the stage of being the older guy and kind of understanding everything and how everything works.”
With the numbers that Wallace put up — 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 12 TDs — there were few questions about his readiness last year. He expects to be even more prepared for what’s coming this season.
“I am calm out there,” Wallace said. “I’m not as jumpy as I was last year. I’m kind of just settling in and understanding.”