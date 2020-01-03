WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kansas at OSU
2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-3)
;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Dennis;5-9;1.5;1.9
G;Sousa;6-0;4.3;1.9
F;Mack;6-4;16.6;13.1
F;Gray;6-1;19.3;4.8
C;De Lapp;6-3;3.7;4.o
KANSAS (11-0)
;;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Thomas;5-7;12.6;3.7
G;Franklin;5-7;11.1;2.3
G;Mitchell;5-6;12.7;3.7
F;De Carvalho;6-2;11.5;6.2
C;Helgren;6-5;5.6;5.9
Notes: Oklahoma State opens the Big 12 Conference schedule against Kansas. The Cowgirls defeated the Jayhawks twice in the regular season last year but fell 76-66 to KU in the Big 12 Tournament. OSU leads the series against the Jayhawks 38-34. ... Vivian Gray has scored in double figures in 37 consecutive games and 40 of her 42 games as a Cowgirl. ... Natasha Mack is second nationally with 13.1 rebounds per game. ... OSU's Jim Littell stands two victories shy of 800 for his coaching career. .... KU is one of eight undefeated teams in the nation and only two of its 11 wins have been decided by single-digit margins. ... Six Jayhawks are scoring in double figures, led by Brooklyn Mitchell's 12.7 ppg.
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World