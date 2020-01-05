MEN’S BASKETBALL

West Virginia at OSU

8 p.m. Monday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, ESPN2

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-4, 0-1)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G Likekele 6-4 11.9 4.7

G Dziagwa 6-4 9.0 1.5

G Waters 6-6 12.9 4.8

F McGriff 6-7 9.6 6.8

F Anei 6-10 10.5 5.3

West Virginia (11-2, 0-1)

Ht. Pt Rb.

G McCabe 6-0 3.3 0.8

G Haley 6-7 9.8 5.1

F Matthews 6-7 8.8 4.6

F Tshiebwe 6-9 12.2 9.4

F Culver 6-10 10.5 9.6

Notes: Oklahoma State is starting its Big 12 Conference Schedule with two ranked teams after losing 85-50 to No. 22 Texas Tech and is now hosting the No. 16 Mountaineers. The Cowboys have won the past three meetings against West Virginia. ....West Virginia is also looking or its first conference win of the season after losing 60-53 at Kansas.

