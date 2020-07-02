Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has had a difficult offseason, with his controversial comments during an April news conference and then the backlash last month after he was photographed wearing a One America News (OAN) T-shirt.
The OAN shirt caused All-America Chuba Hubbard to speak out on social media, which received teammate support.
OAN is a news network that is known for its negative views on the Black Lives Matter movement. Gundy posted an apology video and said he was disgusted once he learned how OAN felt about Black Lives Matter.
Hubbard’s demand for change within the program suggested that his frustrations were deeper than a T-shirt, but the players’ social media reactions to Gundy’s apology suggested they’ve accepted the apology and his commitment to change certain aspects of the Cowboy culture. Only time will tell if these recent events will have an effect on Oklahoma State’s recruiting.
Jay Fielder, the recruiting editor for OState Illustrated on Rivals.com, spoke with the Tulsa World two days after Hubbard expressed his disapproval of Gundy’s shirt. Fielder said it was hard to say if and how much this situation is going to affect Gundy’s ability to recruit.
“I think he’s going to definitely have to answer some questions that he probably didn’t have to answer in the past,” Fielder said. “How he handles that, I think, will sort of show itself in how successful he is. If he’s able to get kids, and Black kids in particular, to come play for him, then I think those results will indicate whether or not people believe him.”
One key factor in Gundy’s recruiting is making good on his promise to help create the changes many of his players want to see. Specific details on what players want changed haven’t been publicly addressed, but this is an opportunity for Gundy to show he is listening.
The Cowboys have 11 commitments for the 2021 class, which is headlined by twin wide receivers Bryson and Blaine Green out of Allen, Texas. OSU’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 47 by Rivals. Last year’s ranking had the Cowboys at No. 43. A 2021 commit who spoke with the Tulsa World nearly a month before Gundy wore the OAN shirt talked about how he liked the vibe he felt when visiting Stillwater.
“That’s all you really look for,” the commit said. “You’re going to spend four years of your life there, so you want to be at a place that feels like home and coaches know it’s the right place for you. They make you feel like you can really thrive there and they make you feel like it’s home.”
These comments suggest OSU does a solid job of making the Cowboy culture feel welcoming to its athletes. The new challenge for the Cowboys will be to keep that vibe in the aftermath of recent events. The level of belief by the current players in Gundy’s words and actions will be the hindrance or help that he needs when recruiting future players.
“I think now that’s sort of the battle he’s going to fight is how sincere was he in the apology,” Fielder said. “These changes that he is vowing to make, is there a way to quantify as far as talking to the existing players and going forward. Gundy has always preached that the best recruiters for their program are the guys that are on campus. If those guys aren’t able to back him up and corroborate these changes that he said he’s going to make, then it’s not going to look very good.”
If the current players support Gundy in his ability to create change, then he looks like a flawed coach who admitted his shortcomings and listened to his players. That narrative could work in his favor to mitigate any possible damage to recruiting.