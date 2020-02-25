WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at OSU
7 p.m. Wednesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+
OSU (14-12, 5-9)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-5;7.3;2.6
G;de Sousa;6-0;5.1;2.8
F;Gray;6-1;19.5;4.7
F;Mack;6-4;17.3;12.7
C;De Lapp;6-3;3.7;3.6
Texas Tech (16-9, 5-9)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Gordon;6-0;11.7;5.9
G;Carr;5-5;13.5;3.7
G;Adams;5-10;7.3;2.7
G;Johnson;5-9;7.4;2.4
F;Brewer;6-5;16.4;10.3
Note: OSU has lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech after having a four-game winning streak against the Lady Raiders before that. The Cowgirls will also try to prevent their second three-game losing streak of the season. ... Vivian Gray averages a team-high 19.5 points for OSU. ... Texas Tech leads the overall series against OSU 35-30. The Lady Raiders have only won three of their eight road games so far.