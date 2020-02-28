WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OSU at Kansas
5 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan., ESPN+
OSU (15-12, 6-9)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.2 2.6
G de Sousa 6-0 5.8 3.2
F Gray 6-1 19.3 4.8
F Mack 6-4 17.7 12.6
C De Lapp 6-3 3.7 3.6
KANSAS (14-12, 3-12)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Merriweather 6-5 2.1 2.7
G Thomas 5-7 13.4 4.2
G Franklin 5-7 12.7 2.4
F Stephens 6-2 9.9 5.8
F De Carvalho 6-2 10.2 4.7
Notes: Oklahoma State can reach a .500 road record at 5-5 with a win at Kansas on Saturday. The Cowgirls lead the all-time series against KU 39-34 and are looking for their second regular-season sweep after sweeping the Jayhawks last year. ... OSU junior Vivian Gray also is seeking her 53rd consecutive game of scoring in double figures. ... OSU’s Natasha Mack is third nationally with 12.6 rebounds per game. ... KU has followed a seven-game losing streak by winning two of its past three games. The Jayhawks will try for their fourth conference win on Saturday. ... Three KU starters are averaging in double figures, led by sophomore guard Aniya Thomas at 13.4 ppg.