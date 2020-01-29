STILLWATER — Lauren Heard (25 points) and Jayde Woods (22) carried TCU past Oklahoma State 72-68 Wednesday in a game in which there were 12 ties and 20 lead changes.
The Cowgirls (12-8, 3-5 Big 12) were without Natasha Mack for the third straight game.
Vivian Gray and Ja’Mee Asberry scored 19 apiece for OSU.
TCU 72, OKLAHOMA STate 68
TCU 20 13 14 25 — 72
OSU 20 10 15 23 — 68
TCU (15-4, 6-2): Heard 5-19 14-15 25, Woods 9-14 3-5 22, Bradley 4-9 0-0 12, Ray 2-7 1-2 6, Akomolafe 0-5 1-2 1, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 19-24 72.
OKLAHOMA STATE (12-8, 3-5): Gray 5-15 7-8 19, Asberry 7-15 2-4 19, Fields 3-11 3-5 10, de Sousa 3-6 1-1 7, Sarr 3-7 1-2 7, Winchester 2-4 0-0 4, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-20 68.
3-point goals: TCU 7-20 (Bradley 4-9, Heard 1-5, Ray 1-5, Woods 1-1); OSU 6-11 (Asberry 3-6, Gray 2-3, Fields 1-2). Rebounds: TCU 42 (Heard, Morris 8); OSU 39 (de Sousa 12). Assists: TCU 8 (Ray 5); OSU 14 (Gray, Asberry 4). Fouls: 19; OSU 20. Fouled out: OSU, Fields, Winchester. A: 1,689.