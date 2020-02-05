AMES, Iowa -- Three Iowa State players scored at least 18 points and the Cyclones defense held Oklahoma State to 33% shooting from the field Wednesday night in a 74-63 Big 12 victory.
OSU has lost four in a row.
Vivian Gray paced the Cowgirls (12-10, 3-7) with 22 points and Natasha Mack added 18 points and 12 rebounds, but they had to work for their points, going a combined 15-for-42 from the floor.
Ashley Joens had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Cyclones (13-8, 5-5). Kristin Scott also had a double-double, with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw also scored 18.
The lead changed hands only once and the game was never tied. OSU trailed 41-30 at halftime.
The Cowgirls host West Virginia at 2 p.m. Saturday.
IOWA STATE 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 63
OSU 11 19 16 18 -- 63
ISU 17 24 15 18 -- 74
OKLAHOMA STATE (12-10, 3-7): Gray 7-21 6-10 22, Mack 8-21 2-3 18, de Sousa 4-5 0-0 8, Asberry 1-9 2-4 4, Gerlich 2-6 0-1 4, Fields 0-4 5-8 5, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 15-26 63.
IOWA STATE (13-8, 5-5): Joens 8-18 4-7 23, Scott 6-11 3-4 18, Espenmiller-McGraw 4-11 7-8 18, Johnson 2-4 3-4 8, Camber 1-4 0-2 3, Nezerwa 1-2 0-0 2, Kane 1-2 0-0 2, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Thurmon 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-54 17-27 74.
3-point goals: OSU 2-14 (Gray 2-4, Asberry 0-4, Fields 0-3, Gerlich 0-2, de Sousa 0-1); ISU 11-24 (Scott 3-5, Joens 3-6, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Camber 1-4. Rebounds: OSU 39 (Mack 12); ISU 46 (Joens 14). Assists: OSU 16 (Asberry, Gray 4); ISU 13 (Espenmiller-McGraw 7. Total fouls: OSU 26; ISU 18. Fouled out: OSU, Mack, Asberry. A: 9,383.