STILLWATER — Vivian Gray poured in 27 points Friday to lead Oklahoma State to a 74-53 victory over Lamar at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Natasha Mack was the only other Cowgirl to reach double figures, with 16 points.
Gray scored 10 of the Cowgirls’ first 12 points, shooting 4-of-5 from the field. After a slow start, Lamar took advantage of a 2-of-11 shooting lull by OSU (2-0) to pull within 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cowgirls led 40-30 at halftime and then held the Cardinals to just nine points in the third quarter. Mack scored eight points in the third to help OSU build a commanding 21-point lead.
Amber Vidal scored 26 for Lamar (0-1), which played only seven players.
Up next, the Cowgirls play host to Tulsa at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA ST. 74, LAMAR 53
Lamar 18 12 9 14 — 53
OSU 19 21 20 14 — 74
LAMAR (0-1): Laidler 3-7 1-2 7, Collins 1-3 0-2 2, Mitchell 1-4 1-2 3, Hastings 3-16 4-6 13, Vidal 8-19 4-4 26, Miles 1-3 0-0 2, Cowart 0-4 0-0 0. Totlas 17-56 10-16 53.
OKLAHOMA STATE (2-0): De Lapp 1-1 0-2 2, Mack 8-11 0-0 16, V.Gray 10-20 6-6 27, Asberry 2-7 2-2 6, Fielders 1-3 1-2 4, Gnanou 1-5 0-2 2, Rodrigues 0-2 2-2 2, Dennis 0-5 0-2 0, Winchester 3-5 0-0 6, Sarr 0-1 2-5 2, de Sousa 2-4 0-0 5, Gerlich 0-1 2-2 2, O.Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 15-25 74.
3-point goals: Lamar 9-19 (Vidal 6-10, Haisten 3-8, Miles 0-1); OSU 3-13 (V.Gray 1-5, Fields 1-2, de Sousa 1-1, Asberry 0-2, Rodrigues 0-1, Dennis 0-1, Gerlich 0-1). Rebounds: Lamar 36 (Laidler 13); OSU 46 (Mack 7). Assists: Lamar 8 (Hastings 4); OSU 21 (Asberry 7). Total fouls: Lamar 21; OSU 20. A: 3,345.