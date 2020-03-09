Oklahoma State junior forward Natasha Mack was named co-Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12 Conference on Monday, sharing honors with Bradley's Te'a Cooper.
Mack, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Angelina College, has a league-high 19 double-doubles this season. She also earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Her OSU teammate Vivian Gray, a 6-1 junior guard, was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition, and former Holland Hall standout Gabby Gregory of OU was named to the All-Freshman Team.
Oklahoma State and Oklahoma meet in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
2019-20 All-Big 12 Women's Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Te'a Cooper, Baylor; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State
Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
Sixth Player Award: Queen Egbo, Baylor
First Team: Lauren Cox, Baylor; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Te'A Cooper, Baylor; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Peyton Williams, Kansas State; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Lauren Heard, TCU; Charli Collier, Texas; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech.
Second Team: DiDi Richards, Baylor; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State; Kianna Ray, TCU; Sug Sutton, Texas; Tynice Martin, West Virginia.
Honorable Mention: Juicy Landrum, Baylor; Kristin Scott, Iowa State; Angela Harris, Kansas State; Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma; Jayde Woods, TCU; Joyner Holmes, Texas; Chrislyn Carr, Texas Tech; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Kari Niblack, West Virginia.
All-Defensive Team: Lauren Cox, Baylor; DiDi Richards, Baylor; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State; Kianna Ray, TCU; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech.
All-Freshman Team: Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Iowa State; Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Gabby Gregory, Oklahoma; Celeste Taylor, Texas.