WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 2 Baylor at OSU

7 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+

OSU (12-10, 3-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Asberry;5-5;7.8;2.8

G;de Sousa;6-0;5.5;2.8

G;Fields;5-9;4.8;2.3

F;Gray;6-1;19.8;4.8

F;Mack;6-4;18.0;12.4

BAYLOR (22-1, 11-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Richards;6-1;8.3;4.8

G;Cooper;5-8;13.9;2.3

G;Landrum;5-8;10.9;5.0

F;Smith;6-2;14.7;7.7

F;Cox;6-4;11.8;8.1

Notes: Oklahoma State will try for its third consecutive win when the Cowgirls host No. 2-ranked Baylor on Saturday. OSU has lost eight straight games against the Bears. The last win against Baylor was on Dec. 30, 2015. ... Baylor is on a 15-game winning streak and has won 52 consecutive games against Big 12 opponents. The Bears lead the series against OSU 94-48. 

-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World