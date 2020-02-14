WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 2 Baylor at OSU
7 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
OSU (12-10, 3-7)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-5;7.8;2.8
G;de Sousa;6-0;5.5;2.8
G;Fields;5-9;4.8;2.3
F;Gray;6-1;19.8;4.8
F;Mack;6-4;18.0;12.4
BAYLOR (22-1, 11-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Richards;6-1;8.3;4.8
G;Cooper;5-8;13.9;2.3
G;Landrum;5-8;10.9;5.0
F;Smith;6-2;14.7;7.7
F;Cox;6-4;11.8;8.1
Notes: Oklahoma State will try for its third consecutive win when the Cowgirls host No. 2-ranked Baylor on Saturday. OSU has lost eight straight games against the Bears. The last win against Baylor was on Dec. 30, 2015. ... Baylor is on a 15-game winning streak and has won 52 consecutive games against Big 12 opponents. The Bears lead the series against OSU 94-48.
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World