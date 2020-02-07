WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
West Virginia at OSU
2 p.m. Saturday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater ESPN+
OSU (12-10, 3-7)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.8 2.5
G de Sousa 6-0 5.0 2.8
G Fields 5-9 4.9 2.2
F Gray 6-1 19.9 5.0
F Mack 6-4 17.4 11.9
WVU (14-6, 4-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Smith 5-5 6.6 1.8
G Martin 5-11 15.6 3.9
G Gondrezick 5-9 16.6 3.3
F Niblack 6-1 9.0 6.7
C Ejiofor 6-5 2.3 5.6
Notes: Oklahoma State will try to end its four-game losing streak with a win against West Virginia. The Cowgirls’ last win was a 57-55 victory over WVU in January. Vivian Gray and Ja’Mee Asberry combined for 38 points in that game. ... Gray has scored in double figures in 47 consecutive games. ... WVU leads the all-time series 10-8. ... The Mountaineers are 3-3 on the road. They boast the No. 2 scoring defense in the Big 12 and will try to limit the scoring of Natasha Mack and Gray.
Gallery: Get to know this year’s roster