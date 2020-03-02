WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kansas State at OSU
7 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, ESPN+
K-STATE (14-13, 8-8)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Carr;6-1;8.0;2.1
G;Harris;5-6;13.1;3.9
F;Beard;5-10;6.1;3.1
F;Williams;6-4;15.4;10.9
C;Lee;6-5;15.9;11.5
OSU (15-13, 6-10)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-5;7.1;2.6
G;de Sousa;6-0;5.7;3.1
F;Gray;6-1;19.6;4.8
F;Mack;6-4;17.9;12.7
C;De Lapp;6-3;3.5;3.6
Notes: OSU will try and bounce back from a 77-69 loss at Kansas. Vivian Gray has scored in double figures for 53 consecutive games. The Cowgirls will look to Natasha Mack as the rim protector. She ranks fourth in the nation with 3.5 blocks per game and her 12.7 rebounds per game are No. 3 in the nation. OSU snapped a three-game losing streak to K-State with 70-63 win in January. ...The Wildcats have won two of their last three games in Stillwater. They are led by forward Peyton Williams and center Ayoka Lee. Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. Lee is averaging 16 points and 11.5 rebounds.