WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
7 p.m. Wednesday
Reynolds Center, KTGX-93.5
OKLAHOMA STate (2-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-4 6.5 3.0
G Rodrigues 6-3 5.0 5.0
F Mack 6-4 13.5 10.5
F Gray 6-1 18.5 4.0
C De Lapp 6-3 1.0 3.5
TULSA (1-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bittle 5-8 4.0 2.0
G Gaulden 5-8 5.0 4.0
G Brady 5-7 14.5 5.5
F Lewis 5-10 3.0 1.5
F Elliott 6-2 25.5 12.0
Notes: Oklahoma State has won its first two games by a total of 36 points. This is the Cowgirls’ first game against the Golden Hurricane since 2005. ... OSU leads the all-time series 16-5, but TU has won the past three games. ... Wednesday will be the Cowgirls’ first road game of the season. ...The Golden Hurricane is coming off a 79-77 win against Arkansas State and will be leaning on senior Kendrian Elliott, who is averaging 25.5 points and 12 rebounds in the first two games, to help beat OSU for the fourth consecutive outing.