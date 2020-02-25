WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at OSU
7 p.m. Wednesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena,
Stillwater, ESPN+
OSU (14-12, 5-9)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Asberry 5-5 7.3 2.6
G de Sousa 6-0 5.1 2.8
F Gray 6-1 19.5 4.7
F Mack 6-4 17.3 12.7
C De Lapp 6-3 3.7 3.6
Texas Tech (16-9, 5-9)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gordon 6-0 11.7 5.9
G Carr 5-5 13.5 3.7
G Adams 5-10 7.3 2.7
G Johnson 5-9 7.4 2.4
F Brewer 6-5 16.4 10.3
Note: Oklahoma State has lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech after having a four-game winning streak against the Lady Raiders. The Cowgirls also will try to prevent their second three-game losing streak of the season. ... Vivian Gray averages a team-high 19.5 points for OSU. ... Texas Tech leads the series 35-30. ... The Lady Raiders are only 3-5 in road games this season.